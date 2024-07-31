Labour announces new pathway for separated Afghan families to reunite

Refugee charities welcome the long-awaited 'life-changing' expansion to the resettlement scheme

A long awaited reunion scheme to reunite refugees who fled the Taliban with their families has been announced by Labour.

On Tuesday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the expansion of the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme (ACRS) to allow a pathway for family reunification so Afghan refugees can apply for their closest family members to join them in the UK.

It comes three years after the evacuation of Kabul in August 2021 which left Afghan families separated and many still in limbo. The announcement was praised by the coalition group Together with Refugees, which said it was “truly life-changing news for the families kept apart for so long.”

Refugee justice charity Safe Passage said the win had come after “years of campaigning”

Safe Passage wrote on X: “After the fall of Kabul, the chaos of the evacuations left so many families torn apart, including at least 80 children.

“Until today and despite repeated promises from officials, these families had no way to reunite. Many had been living in hiding and fear from the Taliban.

“This win comes after years of campaigning and means safety and reunion for some families. But many are still stuck in danger in Afghanistan and unable to reunite.”

Fences and Frontiers was among the charities supporting asylum seekers which have welcomed the news, the organisation said it was “hopefully a sign that we are moving towards a more humane asylum system.”

Immigration and Citizenship Minister Seema Malhotra said: “It is our moral duty to ensure that families who were tragically separated are reunited and are not left at the mercy of the Taliban, which is why I have expanded ACRS so that those who were left behind can be resettled in the UK.

“Afghans did right by us, and we will do right by them, ensuring our system is fair and supports those most-at risk and vulnerable.”

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward