BREAKING: Jeremy Hunt will become the first Chancellor to lose his seat at a general election, exit poll predicts

A possible gain for the Lib Dems is being mooted in Hunt’s Godalming & Ash constituency.

Jeremy Hunt is set to become the first Chancellor to lose his seat at a general election, the exit poll has predicted.

The exit poll predicts that Labour is set to win a general election landslide with a majority of 170.

If the forecast is accurate, it means Sir Keir Starmer will become prime minister with 410 Labour MPs – just short of Tony Blair’s 1997 total.

The Conservatives are predicted to slump to 131 MPs, their lowest number in post-war history.

The Liberal Democrats are projected to come third with 61 MPs.

