BREAKING: Jeremy Hunt will become the first Chancellor to lose his seat at a general election, exit poll predicts

A possible gain for the Lib Dems is being mooted in Hunt’s Godalming & Ash constituency.
Jeremy Hunt is set to become the first Chancellor to lose his seat at a general election, the exit poll has predicted.
A possible gain for the Lib Dems is being mooted in Hunt’s Godalming & Ash constituency.
The exit poll predicts that Labour is set to win a general election landslide with a majority of 170.
If the forecast is accurate, it means Sir Keir Starmer will become prime minister with 410 Labour MPs – just short of Tony Blair’s 1997 total.
The Conservatives are predicted to slump to 131 MPs, their lowest number in post-war history.
The Liberal Democrats are projected to come third with 61 MPs.
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers and to make the biggest impact we can in the next general election, we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.