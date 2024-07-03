Bombshell final poll on eve of election predicts Tories will suffer worst ever general election performance

The Conservatives would end up with the fewest seats since the party was founded in 1834.

A new poll on the eve of the general election, has found that Labour is on course to win even more seats than it did in 1997, as the Tories brace themselves for wipeout in tomorrow’s election.

The final poll by Survation, based on 30,000 people, says that the Labour Party has more than a 99% chance of beating the 418 MPs the party had elected nearly 30 years ago.

The poll predicts that Labour will win 484 seats, while the Conservatives will end up on just 64 seats. The Liberal Democrats are predicted to end up just three seats behind the Tories on 61.

The right-wing Reform UK party are projected to win seven seats. The results would give the Labour Party a majority of 158.

Should the poll findings be correct, it would mean the Conservatives would end up with the fewest seats since the party was founded in 1834.

It comes as future Tory leadership hopeful Suella Braverman has told her party that ‘it’s all over’, as she urged her party to “read the writing on the wall” and “prepare for the reality and frustration of opposition”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers and to make the biggest impact we can in the next general election, we need to grow our donor base substantially. That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today. Donate today