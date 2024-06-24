Tory lies exposed: Conservative party pays to push lies about Labour policy in Facebook ads

The Tories are getting desperate. With 10 days to go until the general election, the truth, as the Conservative Party has already shown us, doesn’t matter to them as they lie in a bid to win votes.

The party has recently been pushing out a series of Facebook video ads, designed to look like emergency alerts, which contain a series of outright lies about Labour’s policies.

Political editor at Byline Times, Adam Bienkov, shared a screenshot of some of the ads.

https://x.com/AdamBienkov/status/1804466362351259987

Lie number 1: Tories claim that Keir Starmer will implement pay per mile driving

Reality: The Labour Party has no plans to implement pay per mile driving. Both the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and the Labour Party have rejected such claims, describing them as “complete nonsense” and “completely untrue”.

Lie number 2: ‘Angela Rayner will end our nuclear deterrent’.

Another lie contained in the Tory Facebook ads is the claim that Angela Rayner will end our nuclear deterrent.

Reality: Rayner has repeatedly stated that she has no intention of ending the country’s nuclear deterrent. The Deputy Leader of the Labour Party had voted against the renewal of Trident in 2016 but reiterated earlier this month that she supported Labour’s “triple lock” – a commitment to maintain the UK’s nuclear deterrent round the clock, build four new nuclear submarines, and carry out future upgrades.

Lie number 3: ‘Labour will flatten the Green Belt’

The Tories claim that the Labour Party wants to flatten the Green belt, as it sets out an ambitious target of building 1.5 million new homes to tackle the housing crisis.

Reality: Tory critics have taken this to mean that the Labour Party will ‘flatten the Green Belt’, however Keir Starmer has on record denied this, saying: “We’re not planning to flatten the green belt.

“What we are planning is to build the housing that is desperately needed: 1.5 million homes… That will require tough decisions.”

Lie number 4: Keir Starmer will force a local ULEZ near you

Yet another Tory lie.

Reality: While Starmer has praised the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan for his commitment to clean air in London, the Labour leader has not said that ULEZ will be rolled out to all areas and also said that it was important to reflect on the impact of extending ULEZ.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward