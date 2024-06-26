Tory Cabinet Minister admits placing three bets on election date 

Scottish Secretary says claim he won £2,100 was 'a joke.. I was pulling your leg'

A Tory Cabinet Minister has admitted placing three bets on the date of the general election but says claim that he won £2,100 was ‘a joke’, the BBC reports.

Scotland Secretary Alister Jack has denied breaking any rules after admitting he placed three bets on the timing of the election, and insisted he had no inside knowledge before laying the wagers. However he has become the latest figure to be embroiled in the controversy.

The Tory minister told the BBC he made two unsuccessful bets in March and a successful bet in April on the date of the election, with a total of £100 winnings. He had told a BBC journalist that he made £2,100 from one of the bets, but later claimed that this was “a joke.. I was pulling your leg.”

It’s the latest saga in the betting scandal that only looks to get worse, as the number of politicians being investigated by the Gambling Commission grows. Two weeks on from when the story started, and the BBC is now reporting there are up to 15 Tory party candidates and officials being looked into for alleged betting.

Labour candidate Kevin Craig has also been suspended by his party after it was apparent the Gambling Commission were looking into him for a bet placed on the outcome of his own seat, which he bet he would lose.

Mr Jack is not seeking re-election and said he had not placed any bets on the election date during May, which is the period under investigation by the Gambling Commission.

He told the BBC: “I am very clear that I have never, on any occasion, broken any Gambling Commission rules.

“Furthermore, I am not aware of any family or friends placing bets. I have nothing more to say on this matter.”

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward

(Image credit: UK Parliament / Wikimedia)