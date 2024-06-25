What is the Tory betting scandal and which Tories are involved?

The latest scandal to engulf the Tories...

In recent weeks, the Tories have been engulfed in yet another scandal which has made the headlines.

The election betting scandal involves allegations around a number of Tory party insiders placing bets on the date of the general election. Using inside information when betting can lead to a prison sentence of up to two years.

When did the story first break and who is involved?

The Guardian first broke the story just over a fortnight ago, when it disclosed that Sunak’s closest parliamentary aide, Craig Williams, placed a bet three days before the Prime Minister made the election announcement. Today, the Conservative Party announced that it can no longer support Williams who is standing for re-election in Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr.

It then emerged that a second Tory candidate, Laura Saunders, was also placed under investigation by the Gambling Commission, as was her husband, Tony Lee. Saunders is the Tory candidate for Bristol North West.

Lee is the party’s director of campaigns, a role he took a “leave of absence” from two weeks before polling day.

The Sunday Times also reported that the party’s chief data officer Nick Mason allegedly placed dozens of bets, which the paper says could have generated winnings of thousands of pounds.

What are the rules?

Using confidential information to gain an unfair advantage when betting may constitute a criminal offence.

Under the 2005 Gambling Act, the misuse of inside information when betting can lead to a prison sentence of up to two years.

What has the Conservative Party done about it?

After initially trying their best to play down the scandal, hoping the story would die down, today the Conservative Party announced that it was withdrawing support for two of its election candidates.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “As a result of ongoing internal enquiries, we have concluded that we can no longer support Craig Williams or Laura Saunders as Parliamentary Candidates at the forthcoming General Election.

“We have checked with the Gambling Commission that this decision does not compromise the investigation that they are conducting, which is rightly independent and ongoing.”

Many have been left wondering why it took Sunak so long to act…

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward