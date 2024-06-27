Tories run fake fact check scam against BBC debate

Yet more Tory lies...

‘There is no moral bar too low for them’, was the reaction of Carol Vorderman, after Tory campaign headquarters rebranded their X account to mimic a fact-checking service during the latest leaders’ debate.

During yesterday’s leaders debate, Labour leader Keir Starmer and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak clashed over a range of topics, from immigration to the betting scandal as well as over tax and spending plans. The party’s account on X (formerly known as Twitter) was rebranded to “Tax Check UK”, in an attempt to mislead voters into thinking it is a fact-checking service when it is actually a campaigning account. During the last general election campaign in 2019, the Tories also rebranded their account as ‘Fact Check UK’ during a leaders’ debate, prompting outrage. In the latest incident, one social media user wrote on X: “The Tories are running a fake fact check scam against the BBC debate. See how they’ve renamed and rebranded their website to make it look like something it’s not. “Spread the word. Don’t let them get away with it.” Ian Murray, Scottish Labour candidate for Edinburgh South, said: “Tories lying again. They’ve changed their official Tory twitter account to a tax fact check to deceive voters. “Sums them up. “Next Thursday. Make sure you take the opportunity to get rid of them all.” Carol Vorderman posted on X: “Tory gaslighting continues tonight @CCHQPress has changed its name to, “Tax Check UK” with a website name to match !!! “There is no moral bar too low for them #BBCDebate”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward