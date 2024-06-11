Nigel Farage cancels BBC party leader interview at last minute

Farage’s decision to pull out of the panorama interview comes after the BBC revealed one of his Reform candidates at the General Election had argued that the UK should have remained neutral while Adolf Hitler's Nazis stormed Europe.

The leader of Reform UK, Nigel Farage, has pulled out at the last minute from his party leader’s interview which was scheduled to be broadcast on the BBC later today.

Farage was due to be grilled by BBC journalist Nick Robinson, however it has been cancelled, with Reform UK blaming a ‘diary mix up’. The Daily Mail reported Reform sources have insisted that Farage would still be doing the interview.

A source close to the Reform UK leader told The Mirror: “The first Nigel’s team heard of it was when it [the date] was press released by the BBC”.

Rishi Sunak was interviewed by Robinson on Monday night, where he endured a car crash interview. He took part in a long form election interview with Robinson, the first party leader to do so, where he faced questions on tax and spend, immigration, the NHS and the overall Tory record in office.

The Prime Minister was taken apart for repeating his false claim that Labour would raise taxes by £2,000 per working household.

Ian Gribbin posted in a blog that the country would be “far better” if it had “taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality” instead of fighting the Nazis in World War Two, leading to widespread outrage and condemnation.

The BBC reported that Gribbin, the party’s candidate in Bexhill and Battle, made the posts in 2022. He also wrote online that women were the “sponging gender” and should be “deprived of health care”.

The BBC reports: “In posts from 2022 on the Unherd magazine website, seen by the BBC, he said Winston Churchill was “abysmal” and praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward