'This is beyond cringe.'

It’s been dubbed the TikTok election, as politicians try their best to be hip and relatable on the video-sharing platform to persuade younger voters to support them in the ballot box.

And there’s been some cringe-worthy efforts, and we’ve still got over a week and a half to go.

Here are the most embarrassing TikTok videos of the election campaign so far.

Suella Braverman struts on down to a viral TikTok trend

The former home secretary launched a new TikTok account last week with several election campaign videos. One featured Braverman doing a swaggering dance to the soundtrack of Fedde Le Grand and Ida Corr’s 2006 hit ‘Let Me Think About It.’ Trying to capitalise on a viral trend on the platform, which originated from a video of a woman asking her baby, “Who wants to go to Four Seasons Orlando?” the Conservative candidate mimics the words and does a strut-like walk, as she is surrounded by what looks like young activists holding ‘Vote Suella Braverman’ placards.

So awkward is the video that some viewers thought it must be a parody.

“This is beyond cringe,” said Alastair Campbell, podcaster and former Downing Street director of communications.

Nigel Farage has ‘bants’ with the band, claiming ‘these young lads are going places’

In the party’s manifesto launch, Nigel Farage presented Reform as the party for “doers and achievers.” The Reform UK leader has been flooding TikTok, attempting to position himself as some kind of mentor for young people, particularly young men.

Such messaging seemed to resonate with a young band, who asked Farage if he would give them a shout-out. After a bit of ‘bants’ and having watched the band perform in a video on a phone, Farage agreed to the endorsement, much to the delight of the youngsters, who whooped with joy.

“They’re young, they’re full of enthusiasm, they’re optimistic, they’re self-confident, they’re the Sunraze, they’re going places,” said Farage, in the thoroughly cringeworthy TikTok video.

Rishi Sunak’s first-ever TikTok video flops

Shortly after calling the snap election, the prime minister must have been advised to launch a TikTok campaign to reach out to Britain’s youth. In his debut video on the platform, Sunak attempted to explain his compulsory national service plans, which had caused some confusion and angst among youngsters. Failing to have the desired effect, one viewer commented: “Someone get him a dictionary. You can’t have ‘compulsory volunteering’ lol.”

Gideon Amos posts ‘fancams’ of himself

Gideon Amos, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Taunton and Wellington did himself little favours, posting a series of ‘fancams’ of himself on TikTok alongside some dodgy electronic music. “A lot of people are saying to me, you know Gideon, I have always voted Conservative but this time I’m voting for you,” said the candidate.

“God this is cringe,” was one response.

Labour’s bizarre ‘Auramancer’ video

This video by the Labour Party has been described as “incredibly desperate.” It shows a photoshopped image of Rishi as a wizard with the caption: “You’ve been cursed by the Auramancer (-999999 aura if you don’t send this),” referencing a popular meme amongst young people.

Summing up the UK’s first ‘TikTok election,’ one exasperated viewer wrote:

“The Italian election campaign has been cringeworthy beyond belief, but I see that the British are trying hard.”

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor for Left Foot Forward