Grant Shapps begs voters not to give Labour a ‘super majority’

A YouGov survey on Tuesday put Labour on 38%, the Tories on 18%, Reform UK on 17%, the Lib Dems on 15%, the Greens on 8% and the SNP on 2%.

It’s got so bad for the Tories that Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has resorted to begging voters not to give the Labour Party a ‘super majority’.

It comes as the polls show a consistent 20-point lead for the Labour Party, with daily campaign disasters for the Tories.

If such results were replicated on the day of the election, according to Electoral Calculus, Labour would end up with 471 seats, the Liberals on 73 seats, with the Tories in third place on 61.

In an interview on Times Radio, Shapps said: “You want to make sure that in this next government, whoever forms it, that there’s a proper system of accountability… you don’t want to have somebody receive a super majority.”

Shapps’ comments seem to suggest that the Tories have already conceded defeat and are engaging in a damage limitation exercise.

