BREAKING: Keir Starmer says Jeremy Corbyn will not be allowed to stand as a Labour candidate at the next election

Keir Starmer has unequivocally stated that his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn will not be allowed to stand as a Labour candidate at the next election.

Starmer made the comments this morning during a speech in East London after the Labour Party was taken out of special measures by the equalities watchdog, the EHRC, in relation to anti-semitism, with the Labour leader hailing progress in tackling antisemitism as a watershed moment for the party.

He said: “Be in no doubt: the job of restoring Labour is not complete.

“I don’t see today’s announcement as the end of the road. I see it as a signpost that we are heading in the right direction.”

Asked if he could say “categorically” whether or not Corbyn would stand for the party at the next election, Starmer said: “Let me be very clear about that: Jeremy Corbyn will not stand for Labour at the next general election, as a Labour party candidate.

“What I said about the party changing, I meant, and we are not going back, and that is why Jeremy Corbyn will not stand as a Labour candidate at the next general election.”

Corbyn was suspended from the Labour Party after his response to the EHRC report after he said antisemitism in the party was “overstated”.

The EHRC found Labour, under Mr Corbyn, had been responsible for unlawful discrimination. A report from the body today said it was satisfied that enough changes had now been made.The watchdog has said that, under Sir Keir’s leadership, the party has improved its complaints and training procedures to protect current and future party members.

Speaking today, Starmer said: “The Labour Party has changed and if there’s anyone in the Labour Party that does’t like that change then my message to them is very clear, the door is open and you can leave”.

The Labour leader also set out a zero tolerance approach to anti-semitism. He said: “Antisemitism is an evil and any political party that cultivates it does not deserve power.”

