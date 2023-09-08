Londoners want Jeremy Corbyn to stand for Mayor, poll finds

A plurality of Londoners think Corbyn should run

A plurality of Londoners think Jeremy Corbyn should run to be their city’s mayor, a new poll has found. According to new figures from Redfield and Wilton, 43% of Londoners think Corbyn should run for mayor of London next year, compared to 34% who think he shouldn’t.

Redfield and Wilton also asked London’s voters whether they think he would make a good mayor. 37% said he would, compared to 27% who thought he wouldn’t.

The data is the second set of numbers from Redfield and Wilton’s polling on the London Mayoral election. Earlier today, the firm published its latest voting intention polling on the election, which found that Sadiq Khan has just a one point lead over his Tory rival Susan Hall.

However, the same poll also found that if Corbyn were to stand as an independent, Hall would win with just 30% of the vote.

News of that poll saw the Tories receive fresh criticism for changing the electoral system for the Mayor of London to first past the post. Previously, voters were allowed to express a first and second preference for the Mayoral election. If a candidate didn’t receive 50% of the vote in the first round of counting, all but the top two candidates were eliminated. Second preferences were then counted for every voter who backed another candidate.

Corbyn has been rumoured to be considering running in the 2024 mayoral election. He has not yet confirmed whether he intends to.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Sophie J Brown – Creative Commons

