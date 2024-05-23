Tory councillors identified as questioners at Rishi Sunak’s campaign visit

Rishi Sunak accused of 'faking it' after taking election questions from two Tory politicians

It was revealed that the Prime Minister took questions from Conservative Councillors posing as ordinary workers during election campaigning today, leading to accusations that he was faking support for the Tory Party.

During a broadcast this morning of Rishi Sunak kicking off the Tory general election campaign, the PM took questions from staff at a McVitie’s Biscuit warehouse in Derbyshire.

However reporters at the Byline Times identified that two Conservative politicians were among those wearing hi-vis jackets who presented the PM with unchallenging questions.

Viewers were not informed that two of the men who asked a question were actually Tory Councillors Ben Hall-Evans and Ross Hills. Hills confirmed to Byline Times that he was present and said he had been asked to appear at the event.

Hills is down as being a ‘part time dentist’ along with being a councillor. He had asked the PM “whether your Rwanda plan is going to see results and stop the small boats coming”, to which Sunak thanked him for his “important” question.

Journalist Kevin Maguire commented: “Faking it, Sunak style.”

Another X user commented: “I had no idea until today that all Tory councillors wear hi-viz jackets, it is sort of like a uniform.”

Someone else said: “It’s going to be a really long six weeks.”

(Image credit: The Independent / screenshot YouTube)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward