Suella Braverman blanked by students at Gaza protest camp in excruciating video

'Suella Braverman gets the silent treatment she deserves'

Suella Braverman has been ridiculed after an excruciating attempt to engage with students at a protest camp in support of Palestine outside the University of Cambridge.

Visiting the camp on Thursday with GB News presenter Patrick Christys, the Tory MP was met with a wall of silence as she and the presenter attempted to talk with activists.

The former Home Secretary tried a number of times to ask questions, but was met on all occasions with no response during the humiliating two and half minute encounter.

She introduced herself with, “Hi, I’m Suella I’m keen to find out your views and what you’re protesting about.” But protesters didn’t give them the response they were after, instead they just stood and stared back.

Braverman persisted asking questions such as, “I’m interested in why you’re covering your faces. Is it a Covid or a health measure?” and “I’m really keen to hear what your message is to Israel.”

At one point she attempted to talk to a man holding a sign that read “Openly Jewish Against Visible Genocide”, he too refused to answer Suella’s questions, and instead pointed to his sign.

Braverman has continued to call for further support of the Israeli military and even backed an invasion into Rafah, she has also repeatedly tried to demonise the overwhelmingly peaceful pro-Palestine protests that have swept the country.

Although Braverman insisted that she was visiting the university to “listen and engage”, she commented at the start of her walk-about that it was “surprising” the college authorities had allowed the camp to take place and described the camp as “unsightly”.

The embarrassing video has been widely circulated and the demonstrators praised for their silent protest.

Commentator Bushra Shaikh wrote on X: “Suella Braverman gets the silent treatment she deserves. Not even worthy of a response. Bloody brilliant.”

One University teacher at Cambridge commented: “Congratulations to the students, faculty and passersby who ensured that when Suella Braverman came to Cambridge today there was no one for her to talk to save for her GB News handlers.”

Another academic said: “This is both hilarious are precisely the right level of contempt they both deserve.”

Cambridge students have said they are demanding that the university “disclose all of its research collaborations and financial ties with companies and institutions complicit in Israel’s genocide and then to divest from these”.

Asked during the excruciating encounter what Braverman expected from the visit, she said to the presenter “well these are supposed to be some of the brightest and best students in the land.. I’m interested in hearing their arguments.”

Unfortunately for Suella, it would seem the most intellectual thing to do is ignore her.

(Image credit: GB News / YouTube screenshot)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward