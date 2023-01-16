Freedom from Torture gives the perfect response to the Home Office’s request to delete its video of Suella Braverman

Freedom from Torture has said that the Home Office has asked it to remove the video.

Freedom from Torture has given a perfect response to the Home Office after it repeatedly requested that the charity delete a video it uploaded of Suella Braverman being confronted by a Holocaust survivor.

Video footage, shared by the charity, emerged over the weekend of Suella Braverman being questioned by Joan Salter, 83, during a constituency meeting in Fareham on Friday.

Ms Salter, who was made an MBE for her work on Holocaust education, likened Ms Braverman’s language on migrants attempting to cross the English Channel to that used by the Nazis.

Salter said: “I am a child survivor of the Holocaust.

“In 1943, I was forced to flee my birthplace in Belgium and went across war-torn Europe and dangerous seas until I finally was able to come to the UK in 1947.

“When I hear you using words against refugees like ‘swarms’ and an ‘invasion’, I am reminded of the language used to dehumanise and justify the murder of my family and millions of others.

“Why do you find the need to use that kind of language?”

In the video, Braverman refuses to apologise for the language she has used, for which she has been widely condemned.

Since then, Freedom from Torture has said that the Home Office has asked the charity to remove the video.

Earlier this afternoon the charity shared a link to a story from the Evening Standard with the words: “Still not deleting it”.

Social media users praised the charity for its defiant stance, with one commenting: “Please do not, everyone should see it”.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

(Picture credit: Simon Dawson: Creative Commons)

