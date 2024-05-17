Rishi Sunak and his wife climb up the list of UK’s wealthiest people while millions struggle

The Prime Minister and his wife are already the richest people to ever live in No.10 Downing Street.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife have seen their wealth increase even further as they rose up the latest rankings of the Sunday Times Rich List.

The Prime Minister and his wife who are already the richest people to ever live in No.10 Downing Street, saw their net worth increase from £529m in 2023 to £651m. As a result, they moved from 275th place in the Sunday Times Rich List to 245th.

Sunak and Akshatha Murty have seen their fortunes rise at a time when millions across the country continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis, with record rises in homelessness and with former Prime Minister Gordon Brown also warning that the country is set to record its worst child poverty figures in living memory.

At present, a total of 4.3 million children are living in poverty, up from 3.6 million in 2010/2011. That is one in three children in the UK living in poverty.

The increase of £120 million in the couple’s fortunes is linked to Murty’s shareholding in Infosys, an IT company co-founded by her father and based in Bangalore, India, which has seen a sharp increase in the value of its shares. Murty’s shares grew in value by £108.8m to nearly £590m for the year.

The latest story will no doubt reinforce the image of Sunak being out of touch with the rest of the country.

The rich list also shows that King Charles’s wealth also grew in the year, from £600m to £610m.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward