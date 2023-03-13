Millionaire Rishi Sunak ‘pays to upgrade electricity grid to heat his private pool’

Multi-millionaire Sunak, has had to pay to upgrade his electricity grid because his private swimming pool uses so much energy.

The richest ever Prime Minister in UK history, Rishi Sunak, has shown once more just how out of touch he is with the rest of the country.

Multi-millionaire Sunak, has had to pay to upgrade his electricity grid because his private swimming pool uses so much energy.

The Guardian reports that ‘extra equipment was recently installed in a remote part of North Yorkshire to provide extra capacity from the National Grid to the prime minister’s constituency home’.

This at a time when millions of people up and down the country are struggling to make ends meet during a cost of living crisis, with fuel poverty expected to affect 8.4 million households from next month.

It is reported that the Prime Minister will fork out £13,000 a year to heat the pool, more than six times the average energy bill for a family home. The swimming pool is part of

the manor house he occupies at weekends which also includes a gym and tennis court in the grounds.

Meanwhile, many council-run baths, including in his local area, are being forced to reduce their opening hours owing to increased energy costs.

The latest developments are yet more proof of just how out of touch Sunak is with the lives of ordinary people. The Prime Minister is also under growing pressure to publish his tax returns, more than 100 days after he promised to do so.

Last year the ex-Chancellor became the first frontline politician to appear on The Sunday Times’ Rich List alongside his wife, Akshata Murty.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.