Rishi Sunak ridiculed for his ‘confusion’ over failing to declare wife’s shares

The Prime Minister 'inadvertently’ broke the MP’s code of conduct due to ‘confusion’

The Prime Minister has been brutally ridiculed after the parliament’s standards commissioner declared he had ‘inadvertently’ broken the MPs’ code of conduct, for failing to declare his wife’s shares in a childcare company set to benefit from government policy.

Concerns over shares Akshata Murty held in the childcare company Koru Kids were raised back in April, when the company was listed as one of six childminder agencies in the Tory’s pilot childminder incentive.

Sunak supposedly got ‘confused’ over government rules so failed to declare his interests which led to the conclusion by the parliamentary commissioner for standards, Daniel Greenberg, that he had ‘inadvertently’ broken the rules.

His ‘confusion’ was around the difference between registering and declaring his interests, with the inquiry stating that no further action will be taken.

However, his ‘inadvertent’ rule breaking to the financial benefit of his family has raised many eyebrows. With public figures pointing to a wider theme of Tory MPs excusing themselves from misconduct.

Carol Vorderman commented: “Sunak “inadvertently” broke MPs Code of Conduct.

“Johnson “inadvertently” fined by Police for Partygate.

“Nadine Dorries “inadvertently” missed turning for Flitwick on the M1

“Tories “inadvertently” diverted £221m to Michelle Mone?

“Any more?”

While Left Foot Forward columnist Prem Sikka asked: “Rishi Sunak broke parliament’s code of conduct, didn’t declare his wife’s shareholding in a childcare company benefitting from govt policy. No action taken – the breach was inadvertent. What would happen if you inadvertently broke speed/parking rules?”

Director of the Good Law Society, Jo Maugham said ministers should be required to ‘liquidate their investments and just hold cash’.

He asked: “Why must we battle against nonsense ‘blind’ trusts and partial ‘disclosures’ to reveal whose interests they really serve?”

It seems ‘confusions’ over conflicts of interest are not new to Rishi Sunak, as Adam Bienkov has highlighted in ByLine Times. Among them are offshore tax havens, his unsubstantial tax returns and his wife’s ‘non-dom’ status.

Commentator David Osland also took the opportunity to reflect on past Tory MP memory lapses.

“Jeremy Hunt forgot he owned seven flats, Jacob Rees-Mogg forgot he took a £6m loan, Theresa Villiers forgot she owned £70k-worth of Shell shares and Rishi Sunak forgot his wife owned shares in a childcare company,” said Osland. “Bad run of memory lapses right there, guys.

He added: “So the prime minister, the prime minister but one, the last deputy prime minister and the home secretary have all breached the ministerial code with impunity. Have I missed anybody?”

Whilst others have also taken a satirical approach to highlight the absurdity of Rishi Sunak’s excuse.

“Yes, we’ve all ‘inadvertently’ abused our position on a massive scale, taken the absolute PISS out of taxpayers, and then ‘inadvertently’ lied about it. Cut the guy some slack,” wrote comedian Jonathan Pie on X.

(Photo credit: ITV News / Screenshot)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.