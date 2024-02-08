Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out bringing Boris Johnson back into Cabinet

Johnson who has a history of lying, quit as an MP following the Privileges Committee report into Partygate

When Rishi Sunak entered Downing Street as Prime Minister a year ago, he promised a government of ‘integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level’. That pledge lies in tatters once more.

The Prime Minister has refused to rule out bringing Boris Johnson back into the Cabinet, despite the disgraced former Tory leader having been booted out of office after being found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

Johnson who has a history of lying, quit as an MP following the Privileges Committee report into Partygate. Had he not done so, the committee would have recommended a 90-day suspension from parliament, well beyond the threshold needed for his constituents to have sought a byelection.

Yet despite his rule breaking and record of lying, Sunak has refused to rule out bringing Johnson back into Cabinet. He told ITV that he still speaks to Johnson and is proud of the work that they did together.

After pointing to Johnson’ election winning track record – Sunak was asked if he’d consider bringing him back into his Cabinet.

“Well, I never talk about these personnel things, but look, I, you know, I speak to him on an occasion”, he said.

Sunak’s comments come after he made David Cameron foreign secretary last year, in a move that also saw him installed in the House of Lords.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward