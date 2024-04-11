Rishi Sunak roasted after making embarrassing blunder during radio phone-in

Yet more humiliation for Sunak...

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been ridiculed online after making an embarrassing blunder during a live radio phone-in.

During an appearance on LBC, Sunak had to be corrected after mixing up a caller’s name with their home town.

He was taking questions from the public, with presenter Nick Ferrari hosting the show.

Ferrari introduced the caller and said: “Louise is in the Rhondda Valley, you’re through to the prime minister. Go ahead, Louise.”

Louise said: “Good morning Nick, good morning prime minister,” to which Sunak replied: “Hi Rhonda.”

Ferrari quickly interrupted to point out: “It’s Louise in the Rhondda Valley.”

The embarrassed PM replied: “Sorry Louise, I missed that. Louise, hi.”

The blunder didn’t go unnoticed on social media, with Welsh Labour MP for Cardiff Central, Jo Stevens, posting on X: “Rishi Sunak clearly demonstrates the amount of attention he gives to the people of Wales. Hi Rhonda.”

Another social media user added: “The Rhondda moment. Alan Partridge has nothing on Sunak.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward