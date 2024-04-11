Rishi Sunak roasted after making embarrassing blunder during radio phone-in

Yet more humiliation for Sunak...
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been ridiculed online after making an embarrassing blunder during a live radio phone-in.
During an appearance on LBC, Sunak had to be corrected after mixing up a caller’s name with their home town.
He was taking questions from the public, with presenter Nick Ferrari hosting the show.
Ferrari introduced the caller and said: “Louise is in the Rhondda Valley, you’re through to the prime minister. Go ahead, Louise.”
Louise said: “Good morning Nick, good morning prime minister,” to which Sunak replied: “Hi Rhonda.”
Ferrari quickly interrupted to point out: “It’s Louise in the Rhondda Valley.”
The embarrassed PM replied: “Sorry Louise, I missed that. Louise, hi.”
The blunder didn’t go unnoticed on social media, with Welsh Labour MP for Cardiff Central, Jo Stevens, posting on X: “Rishi Sunak clearly demonstrates the amount of attention he gives to the people of Wales. Hi Rhonda.”
Another social media user added: “The Rhondda moment. Alan Partridge has nothing on Sunak.”
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers and to make the biggest impact we can in the next general election, we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.