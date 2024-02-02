Question Time audience slams government’s position on Gaza ceasefire

"I have never been more upset and disappointed in our current government"

More than 27,000 people have now been killed since Israel began its assault on Gaza. That amounts to more than one in every 100 people in the Palestinian territory.

The UK government has consistently refused to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, and on the latest edition of BBC’s Question Time, the panel was asked when it will do so.

The programme was broadcast from Glasgow, and during the debate members of the audience heavily criticised the government for failing to back calls for a ceasefire.

“I think a ceasefire is crucial,” one audience member said, adding: “What I also think is crucial is that the UK government is held to account for their role in licensing arms to Israel at the moment.” Her contribution was met with applause from the rest of the audience.

Another member of the audience echoed her comments, saying: “I have never been more upset and disappointed in our current government, with how they have dealt with the situation.”

He then went on to say: “Whether it’s the Conservative Party, and even the Labour Party – it’s an absolute disgrace. How many lives need to be lost? We have been 25-30,000 Gazan lives, people who have done nothing wrong. I completely echo what you say. Israel do have a right to defend themselves – absolute. But at the risk – not at the risk – the death, murder of 25-30,000 people who have done nothing wrong, I can’t understand this.”

In December, a poll form YouGov found that 71% of the British public support an immediate ceasefire.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward