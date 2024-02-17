Protestors to gather in London for second ‘Global Day of Action for Gaza’ in two months

The National March for Palestine is assembling at Hyde Park at noon and will march to the Israeli Embassy.

Hundreds of thousands of protestors are expected to gather in London today (February 17) for the ‘Stop the Genocide in Gaza’ demonstration.

The demonstration is part of a Global Day of Action for Gaza, where millions will gather in cities around the world in protest of the conflict in Gaza.

The devastation in Gaza escalated recently, when the southernmost city of Rafah, where some 1.4 million Palestinians are sheltering, came under bombardment. At least 95 people, including 42 children, have been killed in four attacks by Israel on the city, according to Amnesty International.

Lindsey German, political activist and founding member and convenor of the anti-war organisation Stop the War, commented on today’s protest.

“We are witnessing genocide in real time. It is clear that Israel is intent on driving the Palestinians out from Gaza and the West Bank, to ethnically cleanse them from historic Palestine. We are determined they won’t succeed.”

German added how the protestors will keep marching and protesting, day after day, week after week “in demand of an immediate ceasefire.”

“This Saturday we’re going to the Israeli embassy, to make clear to the regime waging war on the people of Gaza that we will continue to stand with Palestine for as long as it takes,” she added.

The Red Cross has described the situation in Gaza as critical. 2.2 million people – the entire population of Gaza – is experiencing food insecurity. The World Food Programme has warned that the threat of famine in Gaza is looming. The healthcare system is now in survival mode, with people lacking clean drinking water and proper sanitation and trying to survive through the wettest and coldest months without adequate shelter or warm clothing.

“More aid must be allowed into Gaza. The situation is now critical,” says the Red Cross.

Today’s Global Day of Action for Gaza is the second in just two months. On January 13, thousands of pro-Palestine protestors marched in London, Washington and cities across the world as part of a ‘Global Day of Action,’ demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to oppose British and US support for Israel.

It was the seventh pro-Palestine demonstration in London since the October 7 attacks took place in southern Israel.

Adnan Hmidan, vice president of the Palestinian Forum in Britain (PFB), explained why a global demonstration to stop the genocide in Gaza is important for several reasons.

“The first of which is: emphasising the global popular rejection of this genocide. Second: Calling for accelerating the procedures of the International Court for a ceasefire and holding war criminals accountable. Third: Pressure on our governments to move immediately to stop the occupation from committing its crimes in violation of international conventions,” he said.

Gabrielle Pickard-Whitehead is a contributing editor to Left Foot Forward