Labour’s amendment for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza passes

Labour’s amendment calling or an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza has passed without MPs voting.

There was expected to be a vote, however there was no division for the motion or amendment to be voted on, instead they have gone through “on the nod”, after a tumultuous day in the Commons.

With calls for a ceasefire in Gaza growing after the deaths of more than 29,000 Palestinians, including more than 10,000 children, the Labour Party spent today gathering support for its own amendment – backing an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” which lasts and is observed by all sides.

Labour’s amendment came after the SNP tabled a motion calling for a ceasefire.

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy told the BBC yesterday that Labour’s amendment “reflects the complexity of the situation” and the desire for “a lasting humanitarian ceasefire”. He contrasted this with the SNP motion, which he said “feels unbalanced”. Labour’s amendment backs an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” which lasts and is observed by all sides, he said.

Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle decided to select both the Labour Party and SNP’s amendment, causing furore among the SNP and the Tories, because under standard procedures of the Commons, it is convention that on opposition days, if the government tables an amendment, this is the only one that is picked to vote on and be debated.

As a result, leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt announced that the Government will not be participating in the ceasefire vote this evening, accusing the Commons speaker of undermining the ‘confidence of the Commons’.

Hoyle returned to the Commons to apologise, saying that: “I regret how it’s ended up… it was never my intention for it to end up like this”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward