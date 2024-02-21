Gaza ceasefire vote: Full list of MPs backing Labour amendment so far

Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy told the BBC yesterday that Labour's amendment "reflects the complexity of the situation" and the desire for "a lasting humanitarian ceasefire".

With calls for a ceasefire in Gaza growing after the deaths of more than 29,000 Palestinians, including more than 10,000 children, the Labour Party is hoping to gather support for its own amendment – backing an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” which lasts and is observed by all sides.

Labour’s amendment comes after the SNP tabled a motion calling for a ceasefire. Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy told the BBC yesterday that Labour’s amendment “reflects the complexity of the situation” and the desire for “a lasting humanitarian ceasefire”. He contrasted this with the SNP motion, which he said “feels unbalanced”. Labour’s amendment backs an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” which lasts and is observed by all sides. It remains to be seen whether the Commons speaker accepts Labour’s amendment, but as of earlier this morning, there were 142 Labour MPs or Labour-turned-independent MPs who were listed as having added their names to the Labour amendment. Here’s the full list of the 142 MPs putting their name to Labour’s ceasefire amendment: Keir StarmerAngela RaynerDavid LammyLisa NandyJohn HealeyAlan CampbellChristian WakefordMary GlindonColleen FletcherAnneliese DoddsSamantha DixonAndrew WesternSteve McCabeJeff SmithThangam DebbonaireGerald JonesChris ElmoreKim LeadbeaterWes StreetingJo StevensHilary BennFleur AndersonFeryal ClarkAndrew GwynneAlistair StrathernEmma HardyBarbara KeeleySimon LightwoodRachel ReevesTonia AntoniazziSharon HodgsonAlex Davies-JonesBill EstersonJames MurrayLouise HaighToby PerkinsPreet Kaur GillVicky FoxcroftYvonne FovargueLilian GreenwoodClive BettsNick SmithMaria EagleCarolyn HarrisSteve ReedKerry McCarthyAlan WhiteheadMatthew PennycookStephen MorganEdward MilibandGen KitchenKeir MatherStephen KinnockBarry SheermanRuth CadburyChris BryantJess PhillipsAlex NorrisYvette CooperBen BradshawDan JarvisDaniel ZeichnerJim McMahonKarl TurnerWayne DavidChristina ReesDawn ButlerMark HendrickVirendra SharmaIan MurrayMichael ShanksMs Karen BuckDarren JonesJonathan ReynoldsHarriet HarmanJessica MordenPat McFaddenJonathan AshworthNick Thomas-SymondsBridget PhillipsonEllie ReevesShabana MahmoodEmily ThornberryLucy PowellPeter KyleLiz KendallJohn CryerSarah EdwardsTanmanjeet Singh DhesiNia GriffithLuke PollardRosie DuffieldStephen TimmsJon CruddasPaula BarkerMeg HillierHolly LynchChi OnwurahMike AmesburyCharlotte NicholsSarah JonesCat SmithNicholas BrownJulie ElliottAndy SlaughterCatherine WestStephen DoughtyChris EvansStephanie PeacockGeorge HowarthDerek TwiggJustin MaddersClive EffordAlison McGovernAnna McMorrinMargaret BeckettMike KaneMatt WesternRachel HopkinsEmma Lewell-BuckHelen HayesJanet DabyAbena Oppong-AsarePaul BlomfieldAshley DaltonLiz TwistSeema MalhotraStella CreasyRuth JonesGill FurnissMatt RoddaRushanara AliOlivia BlakeMargaret HodgeKevin BrennanJudith CumminsPeter DowdKate HollernMary Kelly FoyIan LaveryLyn BrownRupa Huq