How many investigations have been opened against GB News

All the open Ofcom investigations facing GB News

On Monday, the media regulator Ofcom opened its most recent investigation into GB News related to its ‘People’s Forum’ live Q&A with Rishi Sunak.

It came after 500 complaints were made about the coverage by the right-wing news channel which has now been found in breach of Ofcom rules five times, breaking rules on protecting audiences from harm twice and due impartiality rules on three occasions.

This latest impartiality investigation will join 12 other open investigations launched in 2023 into GB News, which remain ongoing. Here is a full list of them.

Dan Wootton Tonight, 26 September

Coming in first place in Ofcoms most-complained about programmes of 2023, with over 8,800 complaints received, after misogynistic comments were made by Laurence Fox about PoliticsJOE journalist Ava Evans on the Dan Wootton Tonight show.

The Reclaim Party founder was suspended from GB News following his nasty rant as the investigation under ‘rules of offence’ remains ongoing.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, State of the Nation, 9 May

The Tory MP’s programme is under investigation more than once, on this occasion under broadcaster views / opinions and due impartiality. Under contention is his coverage of breaking news about a jury verdict in Donald Trump’s abuse and defamation trial by writer E Jean Carroll.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, State of the Nation, 13 June

The second case currently under scrutiny is for potential breach of the ‘politicians as presenters’ rule related to Rees-Mogg’s coverage of a stabbing in Nottingham.

Friday Morning with Esther and Philip, 12 May

Another potential breach of due impartiality rules, specifically around politicians acting as newsreaders, over this shows coverage of a teenager being sentenced for terrorism offences.

Saturday Morning with Esther and Philip, 13 May

Only the next day was the Tory MP husband and wife duo’s show picked out again for investigation under due impartiality and ‘politicians as presenters’ over an interview with Reform UK London mayoral candidate Howard Cox, speaking live from an anti-Ultra Low Emission Zone demonstration.

Friday Morning with Esther and Philip, 23 June

Yet again the show faces a potential breach of impartiality after featuring a discussion about the seventh anniversary of the Brexit vote with fellow Tory MP and leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg.

‘Don’t Kill Cash’ Campaign, July 7

Six investigations were opened into various programmes on GB News related to its “Don’t Kill Cash” campaign. One so far has been concluding over The Live Desk coverage of the campaign which was found in breach of impartiality rules.

The related rules into the investigations centre around the requirement of all broadcasters to “ensure that their programmes exclude all expressions of the views and opinions of the person providing the service on matters of political and industrial controversy or current public policy.”

Five remain ongoing including programmes on Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel, Patrick Christys and Britain’s Newsroom in relation to the campaign coverage.

Privacy and fairness

A Dan Wootton Tonight programme is also apparently under investigation for ‘fairness and privacy’ rules, which Ofcom do not publish details on, but the Indy100 reported regards a discussion about reports the Duchess of Sussex had concerns about the Duke of Sussex’s memoir Spare.

Investigations that Ofcom have found not in breach or were discontinued include on; Lee Anderson’s Real World, Neil Oliver, Breakfast with Stephen and Ellie and Nana Akua, To The Point and Nigel Farage’s interview with a darts legend on Talking Points.

Ofcom has said it is working to conclude the open investigations ‘as quickly as possible’.

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues