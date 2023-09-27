GB News suspends Laurence Fox after his vile misogynistic rant about journalist Ava Evans

Journalist Ava Evans said Fox's comments made her feel sick

GB News has said it has suspended former actor and Reclaim Party founder, Laurence Fox, after his vile misogynistic rant about a female journalist.

Fox made a series of remarks about Ava Evans, the political correspondent for online news site Joe, during an episode of Dan Wootton Tonight on Tuesday, where he said: “Show me a self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that.”

In a clip shared by Ms Evans on X, Fox said: “We’re past the watershed so I can say this… show me a single, self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman… ever… ever.

“That little woman has been fed… spoon-fed oppression day after day after day, starting with the lie about the gender pay gap.

“She’s sat there, and I’m going like, if I met you at a bar and that was like sentence three, chances of me just walking away are just huge.

“We need powerful, strong, amazing women who make great points for themselves. We don’t need these feminist 4.0.

“They’re pathetic and embarrassing. Who’d want to shag that?”

When sharing the video, Ms Evans included a caption on X, formerly Twitter, saying: “Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t shag me?”

In a follow-up tweet, she added that the footage made her feel “physically sick”.

GB News issued a statement this morning and said: “GB News has formally suspended Laurence Fox while we continue our investigation into comments he made on the channel last night.

“Mr Fox’s suspension is effective immediately and he has been taken off air. We will be apologising formally to Ms Evans today.”

Media regulator Ofcom said it had received a number of complaints about comments made by Fox on GB News. Reacting to their statement, former Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger said: “Ofcom seem to have woken up to the fact that they have a big problem with @GBNEWS, which has been having a laugh at their expense. And GBNews has belatedly realised they have a problem with Dan Wootton and Laurence Fox. Progress.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

