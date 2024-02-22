Full list of MPs who have signed motion of no confidence in Lindsay Hoyle following Gaza ceasefire vote

SNP and Conservative MPs are angry with the speaker after how the Gaza ceasefire vote was handled
Last night, the House of Commons descended into chaos over an opposition day debate in which MPs were asked to vote on whether to support a ceasefire in Gaza.
The Commons was initially set to vote on a motion proposed by the SNP which called for a ceasefire. However, that motion was ultimately not put to MPs after the speaker Lindsay Hoyle allowed an amendment from the Labour Party.
The initial SNP motion called for an ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and accused Israel of engaging in collective punishment of the Palestinian people. The Labour amendment also called for a ceasefire, but said that “Israel cannot be expected to cease fighting if Hamas continues with violence and that Israelis have the right to assurance that the horror of 7 October 2023 cannot happen again.”
A substantial number of Labour MPs were expected to back the SNP motion of the Labour amendment wasn’t selected, and Labour’s amendment being selected meant that Keir Starmer avoided a major rebellion.
The speaker’s decision turned out to be highly controversial. Parliamentary convention is that on opposition day debates only government amendments are selected to be voted on. Both Tory and SNP MPs refused to take part in the vote on the motion, meaning it passed without a division in the Commons.
It later emerged that Starmer met with the speaker to lobby him to allow the Labour amendment to be put to a vote. Hoyle said that he allowed the Labour amendment as a result of threats to the personal safety of MPs.
However, Newsnight‘s political editor Nicholas Watt has said that sources in the Labour Party told him that Labour figures indicated to Hoyle that they would remove him as speaker after the next election if he did not call Labour’s amendment. The speaker’s office has denied this.
Hoyle later issued an apology in the House of Commons. He told MPs: “It is clear that today did not show the house at its best. I will reflect on my part in that of course”, later adding: “I have tried to do what I thought was the right thing for all sides of this House. It is regrettable, and I apologise, that the decision didn’t end up in the place that I wished.”
Following the drama in the Commons, an Early Day Motion has been submitted which expresses no confidence in the speaker. At the time of writing, 33 MPs have signed the motion.
The full list of MPs who have signed the motion is as follows:
- William Wragg, Conservative
- Gary Sambrook, Conservative
- Jill Mortimer, Conservative
- John Stevenson, Conservative
- Kieran Mullan, Conservative
- Anthony Mangnall, Conservative
- James Durridge, Conservative
- Jo Gideon, Conservative
- Chris Green, Conservative
- Bob Blackman, Conservative
- Tom Randall, Conservative
- Jonathan Lord, Conservative
- Karl McCartney, Conservative
- Derek Thomas, Conservative
- Jack Brereton, Conservative
- Tom Hunt, Conservative
- David Linden, SNP
- Stewart McDonald, SNP
- Chris Law, SNP
- John McNally, SNP
- Gavin Newlands, SNP
- Pete Wishart, SNP
- James Grundy, Conservative
- Martyn Day, SNP
- Joanna Cherry, SNP
- Patricia Gibson, SNP
- Brendan Clarke-Smith, Conservative
- Lee Anderson, Conservative
- Alison Thewliss, SNP
- Anum Qaisar, SNP
- Graham Brady, Conservative
- Eddie Hughes, Conservative
- Geoffrey Clifton Brown, Conservative
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons
