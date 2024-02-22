Full list of MPs who have signed motion of no confidence in Lindsay Hoyle following Gaza ceasefire vote

SNP and Conservative MPs are angry with the speaker after how the Gaza ceasefire vote was handled

Palace of Westminster

Last night, the House of Commons descended into chaos over an opposition day debate in which MPs were asked to vote on whether to support a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Commons was initially set to vote on a motion proposed by the SNP which called for a ceasefire. However, that motion was ultimately not put to MPs after the speaker Lindsay Hoyle allowed an amendment from the Labour Party.

The initial SNP motion called for an ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and accused Israel of engaging in collective punishment of the Palestinian people. The Labour amendment also called for a ceasefire, but said that “Israel cannot be expected to cease fighting if Hamas continues with violence and that Israelis have the right to assurance that the horror of 7 October 2023 cannot happen again.”

A substantial number of Labour MPs were expected to back the SNP motion of the Labour amendment wasn’t selected, and Labour’s amendment being selected meant that Keir Starmer avoided a major rebellion.

The speaker’s decision turned out to be highly controversial. Parliamentary convention is that on opposition day debates only government amendments are selected to be voted on. Both Tory and SNP MPs refused to take part in the vote on the motion, meaning it passed without a division in the Commons.

It later emerged that Starmer met with the speaker to lobby him to allow the Labour amendment to be put to a vote. Hoyle said that he allowed the Labour amendment as a result of threats to the personal safety of MPs.

However, Newsnight‘s political editor Nicholas Watt has said that sources in the Labour Party told him that Labour figures indicated to Hoyle that they would remove him as speaker after the next election if he did not call Labour’s amendment. The speaker’s office has denied this.

Hoyle later issued an apology in the House of Commons. He told MPs: “It is clear that today did not show the house at its best. I will reflect on my part in that of course”, later adding: “I have tried to do what I thought was the right thing for all sides of this House. It is regrettable, and I apologise, that the decision didn’t end up in the place that I wished.”

Following the drama in the Commons, an Early Day Motion has been submitted which expresses no confidence in the speaker. At the time of writing, 33 MPs have signed the motion.

The full list of MPs who have signed the motion is as follows:

  1. William Wragg, Conservative
  2. Gary Sambrook, Conservative
  3. Jill Mortimer, Conservative
  4. John Stevenson, Conservative
  5. Kieran Mullan, Conservative
  6. Anthony Mangnall, Conservative
  7. James Durridge, Conservative
  8. Jo Gideon, Conservative
  9. Chris Green, Conservative
  10. Bob Blackman, Conservative
  11. Tom Randall, Conservative
  12. Jonathan Lord, Conservative
  13. Karl McCartney, Conservative
  14. Derek Thomas, Conservative
  15. Jack Brereton, Conservative
  16. Tom Hunt, Conservative
  17. David Linden, SNP
  18. Stewart McDonald, SNP
  19. Chris Law, SNP
  20. John McNally, SNP
  21. Gavin Newlands, SNP
  22. Pete Wishart, SNP
  23. James Grundy, Conservative
  24. Martyn Day, SNP
  25. Joanna Cherry, SNP
  26. Patricia Gibson, SNP
  27. Brendan Clarke-Smith, Conservative
  28. Lee Anderson, Conservative
  29. Alison Thewliss, SNP
  30. Anum Qaisar, SNP
  31. Graham Brady, Conservative
  32. Eddie Hughes, Conservative
  33. Geoffrey Clifton Brown, Conservative

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons

