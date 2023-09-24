Lib Dems back extending free school meals to all primary school pupils

Lib Dem members backed a range of proposals for the future of education

The Liberal Democrats have backed a set of sweeping proposals for the future of education in England. Party members backed a series of policies for schools and colleges at their autumn conference in Bournemouth.

The measures are intended to improve educational attainment and opportunities for all children and young people.

Among the proposals backed by party members is a call for free school meals to be extended to all children in primary education. The Liberal Democrats also endorsed an increase school and college funding per pupil above the rate of inflation every year and reversing cuts to the Pupil Premium scheme.

The Lib Dems have also put forward policies designed to improve recruitment and retention of teachers. In this area, the party has agreed that all trainee posts in schools should be paid and teachers should have access to ongoing professional development.

Speaking to the conference about the policies, the Lib Dem education spokesperson Munira Wilson said: “We know the Conservatives don’t take education seriously,” before adding: “We are setting out big, bold and urgently needed proposals to raise standards and attainment in every school”.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Liberal Democrats – Creative Commons

