Sadiq Khan perfectly sums up why Brexit has been a failure for London

“It’s time for an honest and mature debate about the best way forward, and be open to exploring a closer relationship with the EU.”

The Mayor of London has today perfectly summed up why Brexit has been a failure for London, as he set out the disastrous impact the decision to leave the EU has had on the capital.

Khan took to X to highlight the harm Brexit has caused to incomes, jobs and to the economy in London.

He posted: “Brexit has resulted in:

-Londoners being nearly £3,400 worse off

-290,000 fewer jobs in London in 2023

-London Economy being £30 billion smaller than it would have been

“It’s time for an honest and mature debate about the best way forward, and be open to exploring a closer relationship with the EU.”

Research commissioned by City Hall and conducted by Cambridge Econometrics has found that in 2023 the capital’s Gross Value Added (GVA) was £30 billion lower as a result of leaving the EU, meaning that the average Londoner was £3,400 worse off last year due to Brexit.

The same report also found that London has 290,000 fewer jobs than if Brexit had not taken place.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward