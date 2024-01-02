Over half of Conservative Party members now watch GB News

GB News has previously been criticised for hosting wild conspiracy theories and for spreading misinformation.

Over half of Tory party members receive their news from GB News, according to a new survey.

The survey, carried out by Conservative Home, found that for its panel of Tory party members, GB news is the source of news for 57% of those asked for a response.

The editor of Conservative Home, Paul Goodman, writes: “In short, GB News, in political terms, has settled somewhere to the left of Reform UK (Richard Tice is a presenter) but well to the right of, say, the Conservative Parliamentary Party’s centre of gravity.”

Some of you may be wondering, well so what if more than half of Tory members get their news from GB News? It matters because GB News has previously been criticised for hosting wild conspiracy theories and for spreading misinformation.

Last year, we reported that GB News was found to have breached Ofcom regulations for the fifth time. In October, GB news was found to have breached impartiality guidelines and the channel also came in for widespread criticism after one of its hosts, Laurence Fox, launched a vile misogynistic rant about journalist Ava Evans.

In March of last year, it was found by Ofcom that GB News broke broadcasting rules the previous April when ex-presenter Mark Steyn made “potentially harmful and materially misleading” claims about Covid-19 vaccines.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward