Even 80% of Conservative members think Labour will win next election

“Just two years ago, in October 2021, 83 per cent of respondents expected some sort of Conservative-led government in the next Parliament."

It’s got so bad for the Tory party, that even 80% of Tory members expect some sort of Labour-led government to be the most likely outcome following a general election, a new survey reveals.

The survey of members on the Tory grassroots website Conservative Home, found that over half of panellists expected a Labour majority (54%), while 13% expect a Labour-led coalition and the same proportion expect a minority Labour government.

Henry Hill Deputy Editor of ConservativeHome writes: “Just two years ago, in October 2021, 83 per cent of respondents expected some sort of Conservative-led government in the next Parliament. A couple of months later we reported such expectations were at their “lowest this year” after a slide to… 78 per cent.

“Come April 22, it was 61 per cent, its “lowest in 18 months”; by June it had dipped below 50 per cent.

“Then we averted our eyes for a while, and when I next checked in: “expectations of any sort of Tory-led government in the next parliament have collapsed.” By March 2023, more than half our panellists expected a Labour majority; just 20 per cent anticipated any form of Conservative victory.”

With Prime Minister Rishi Sunak haemorrhaging support despite his cabinet reshuffle, and with a poll last week giving the Labour Party a 27-point lead, the Tories seem to be in panic mode.

Reports of Tory MPs meeting to discuss plots to remove Sunak as Prime Minister continue to emerge, with Suella Braverman looking for revenge following her sacking.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward