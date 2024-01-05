Just 1% of voters believe Rishi Sunak’s administration is ‘very honest’

Sunak came to office promising to govern with ‘integrity’ and professionalism’, but his administration has been defined by U-turns, broken pledges and much infighting.

Only 1% of voters think that Rishi Sunak’s government is ‘very honest’ new polling has found, showing the sheer scale of dissatisfaction with the Tory government.

The poll, carried out by pollsters We Think for Byline Times at the end of December, also found that even among Conservative voters, just 4% said they would be willing to describe Sunak’s government as being ‘very honest’.

Sunak came to office promising to govern with ‘integrity’ and professionalism’, but his administration has been defined by U-turns, broken pledges and much infighting.

The Prime Minister also has a habit of pushing falsehoods. Earlier this week, the statistics watchdog announced that it was launching an investigation into the government’s claim to have ‘cleared the asylum backlog’ after receiving a complaint and after Rishi Sunak was accused of telling a ‘barefaced lie’ over the matter.

Sunak posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the Home Office had dealt with 112,000 “legacy cases” – relating to claims made before June 2022 – by the end of last year.

However, thousands of asylum cases are still awaiting a final decision, with Downing Street forced to admit that 4,500 “complex cases” remain outstanding. That means that the government has not cleared the “legacy” backlog of pre-June 2022 asylum claims.

The poll for Byline Supplement shows that the public don’t trust Sunak’s government and can see through their lies. Asked to what extent, if at all, they would describe the current Government as being either honest, or corrupt, 57% of voters said they would describe them as being corrupt.

27% described them as being quite corrupt, compared to 30% who described them as very corrupt.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward