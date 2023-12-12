Rwanda scheme: This is how every MP voted on the Safety of Rwanda Bill

Find out how your MP voted

MPs voted this evening on the second reading Safety of Rwanda Bill – the government’s latest attempts to get its highly controversial Rwanda migration plan of the ground. Under the plan, asylum seekers who arrive in the UK other than through an existing asylum scheme would be deported to Rwanda where their claim would be processed.

Anyone granted asylum would be allowed to stay in Rwanda rather than the UK. Those whose claims are rejected would be deported to their country of origin could apply to settle there on other grounds, or seek asylum in another “safe third country”. If that is unsuccessful, they would be deported to their country of origin.

Despite the scheme being a central plank of the government’s migration policy, no one has yet been deported to Rwanda. Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that the Rwanda policy was unlawful as it leaves people sent to Rwanda open to human rights breaches. The bill MPs voted on this evening, therefore, seeks to redesignate Rwanda as a ‘safe country’. In doing so, the legislation would compel judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country and gives ministers the powers to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act.

The bill passed its second reading, with 313 MPs voting for it, and 269 voting against. As a result, the legislation will now continue its journey through parliament. That will include a stage where a committee of MPs looks in detail at the legislation, as well as a stage where the bill goes through the House of Lords.

Proposing the legislation has caused a crisis of Rishi Sunak’s leadership of the Conservative Party. There was disquiet on left of the party from MPs concerned about the human rights implications of the bill and the potential of the UK being on the wrong side of international obligations and international law. The right of the party, meanwhile, have said that it doesn’t go far enough and leaves the government over to continued legal challenge over deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Ultimately, the rebellion against the government from within its ranks remained small. No Tory MPs voted against the bill and just 38 abstained.

All Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green Party, SNP and Plaid Cymru MPs who voted on the bill voted against it.

Below is a full list of how MPs voted on the amendment. MPs under ‘no vote recorded’ did not vote on the amendment. Most of these MPs will have intentionally abstained – including the majority of Tory MPs missing from the list. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons. For example, Labour MP Anneliese Dodds tweeted to say she wasn’t able to vote as a result of having Covid-19.

MPs who voted for the Safety of Rwanda Bill

Aaron Bell Conservative Newcastle-under-Lyme Adam Afriyie Conservative Windsor Alan Mak Conservative Havant Alberto Costa Conservative South Leicestershire Alec Shelbrooke Conservative Elmet and Rothwell Alex Burghart Conservative Brentwood and Ongar Alex Chalk Conservative Cheltenham Alexander Stafford Conservative Rother Valley Alicia Kearns Conservative Rutland and Melton Alister Jack Conservative Dumfries and Galloway Alun Cairns Conservative Vale of Glamorgan Amanda Milling Conservative Cannock Chase Andrea Leadsom Conservative South Northamptonshire Andrew Bowie Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Griffith Conservative Arundel and South Downs Andrew Jones Conservative Harrogate and Knaresborough Andrew Lewer Conservative Northampton South Andrew Mitchell Conservative Sutton Coldfield Andrew Murrison Conservative South West Wiltshire Andrew Percy Conservative Brigg and Goole Andrew Selous Conservative South West Bedfordshire Andrew Stephenson Conservative Pendle Andy Carter Conservative Warrington South Angela Richardson Conservative Guildford Anna Firth Conservative Southend West Anne Marie Morris Conservative Newton Abbot Anne-Marie Trevelyan Conservative Berwick-upon-Tweed Anthony Browne Conservative South Cambridgeshire Anthony Mangnall Conservative Totnes Antony Higginbotham Conservative Burnley Ben Bradley Conservative Mansfield Ben Everitt Conservative Milton Keynes North Ben Spencer Conservative Runnymede and Weybridge Ben Wallace Conservative Wyre and Preston North Bernard Jenkin Conservative Harwich and North Essex Bill Wiggin Conservative North Herefordshire Bim Afolami Conservative Hitchin and Harpenden Bob Blackman Conservative Harrow East Bob Seely Conservative Isle of Wight Brandon Lewis Conservative Great Yarmouth Brendan Clarke-Smith Conservative Bassetlaw Caroline Ansell Conservative Eastbourne Caroline Dinenage Conservative Gosport Charles Walker Conservative Broxbourne Cherilyn Mackrory Conservative Truro and Falmouth Chloe Smith Conservative Norwich North Chris Clarkson Conservative Heywood and Middleton Chris Grayling Conservative Epsom and Ewell Chris Heaton-Harris Conservative Daventry Chris Loder Conservative West Dorset Chris Philp Conservative Croydon South Christopher Chope Conservative Christchurch Claire Coutinho Conservative East Surrey Conor Burns Conservative Bournemouth West Craig Tracey Conservative North Warwickshire Craig Whittaker Conservative Calder Valley Craig Williams Conservative Montgomeryshire Damian Collins Conservative Folkestone and Hythe Damian Green Conservative Ashford Damian Hinds Conservative East Hampshire Damien Moore Conservative Southport Daniel Kawczynski Conservative Shrewsbury and Atcham Darren Henry Conservative Broxtowe David Davis Conservative Haltemprice and Howden David Duguid Conservative Banff and Buchan David Evennett Conservative Bexleyheath and Crayford David Johnston Conservative Wantage David Morris Conservative Morecambe and Lunesdale David Mundell Conservative Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale David Rutley Conservative Macclesfield David Simmonds Conservative Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner David T C Davies Conservative Monmouth Dean Russell Conservative Watford Dehenna Davison Conservative Bishop Auckland Derek Thomas Conservative St Ives Desmond Swayne Conservative New Forest West Dominic Raab Conservative Esher and Walton Douglas Ross Conservative Moray Duncan Baker Conservative North Norfolk Eddie Hughes Conservative Walsall North Edward Argar Conservative Charnwood Edward Leigh Conservative Gainsborough Edward Timpson Conservative Eddisbury Elizabeth Truss Conservative South West Norfolk Elliot Colburn Conservative Carshalton and Wallington Esther McVey Conservative Tatton Fay Jones Conservative Brecon and Radnorshire Felicity Buchan Conservative Kensington Fiona Bruce Conservative Congleton Flick Drummond Conservative Meon Valley Gagan Mohindra Conservative South West Hertfordshire Gareth Bacon Conservative Orpington Gareth Davies Conservative Grantham and Stamford Gareth Johnson Conservative Dartford Gary Sambrook Conservative Birmingham, Northfield Gary Streeter Conservative South West Devon Gavin Williamson Conservative South Staffordshire Geoffrey Clifton-Brown Conservative The Cotswolds Geoffrey Cox Conservative Torridge and West Devon George Eustice Conservative Camborne and Redruth George Freeman Conservative Mid Norfolk Giles Watling Conservative Clacton Gillian Keegan Conservative Chichester Gordon Henderson Conservative Sittingbourne and Sheppey Graham Brady Conservative Altrincham and Sale West Graham Stuart Conservative Beverley and Holderness Grant Shapps Conservative Welwyn Hatfield Greg Clark Conservative Tunbridge Wells Greg Hands Conservative Chelsea and Fulham Greg Knight Conservative East Yorkshire Greg Smith Conservative Buckingham Guy Opperman Conservative Hexham Harriett Baldwin Conservative West Worcestershire Heather Wheeler Conservative South Derbyshire Helen Grant Conservative Maidstone and The Weald Helen Whately Conservative Faversham and Mid Kent Henry Smith Conservative Crawley Holly Mumby-Croft Conservative Scunthorpe Huw Merriman Conservative Bexhill and Battle Iain Duncan Smith Conservative Chingford and Woodford Green Iain Stewart Conservative Milton Keynes South Ian Levy Conservative Blyth Valley Ian Liddell-Grainger Conservative Bridgwater and West Somerset Jack Brereton Conservative Stoke-on-Trent South Jack Lopresti Conservative Filton and Bradley Stoke Jackie Doyle-Price Conservative Thurrock Jacob Rees-Mogg Conservative North East Somerset Jacob Young Conservative Redcar James Cartlidge Conservative South Suffolk James Cleverly Conservative Braintree James Daly Conservative Bury North James Davies Conservative Vale of Clwyd James Gray Conservative North Wiltshire James Grundy Conservative Leigh James Heappey Conservative Wells James Morris Conservative Halesowen and Rowley Regis James Sunderland Conservative Bracknell James Wild Conservative North West Norfolk Jamie Wallis Conservative Bridgend Jane Hunt Conservative Loughborough Jane Stevenson Conservative Wolverhampton North East Jason McCartney Conservative Colne Valley Jeremy Hunt Conservative South West Surrey Jeremy Quin Conservative Horsham Jeremy Wright Conservative Kenilworth and Southam Jerome Mayhew Conservative Broadland Jo Churchill Conservative Bury St Edmunds John Baron Conservative Basildon and Billericay John Glen Conservative Salisbury John Howell Conservative Henley John Lamont Conservative Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk John Penrose Conservative Weston-super-Mare John Stevenson Conservative Carlisle John Whittingdale Conservative Maldon Johnny Mercer Conservative Plymouth, Moor View Jonathan Djanogly Conservative Huntingdon Jonathan Lord Conservative Woking Joy Morrissey Conservative Beaconsfield Julia Lopez Conservative Hornchurch and Upminster Julian Lewis Conservative New Forest East Julian Smith Conservative Skipton and Ripon Julian Sturdy Conservative York Outer Justin Tomlinson Conservative North Swindon Karen Bradley Conservative Staffordshire Moorlands Karl McCartney Conservative Lincoln Kate Kniveton Conservative Burton Katherine Fletcher Conservative South Ribble Kelly Tolhurst Conservative Rochester and Strood Kemi Badenoch Conservative Saffron Walden Kevin Foster Conservative Torbay Kevin Hollinrake Conservative Thirsk and Malton Kieran Mullan Conservative Crewe and Nantwich Kit Malthouse Conservative North West Hampshire Kwasi Kwarteng Conservative Spelthorne Laura Farris Conservative Newbury Laura Trott Conservative Sevenoaks Laurence Robertson Conservative Tewkesbury Lee Anderson Conservative Ashfield Lee Rowley Conservative North East Derbyshire Leo Docherty Conservative Aldershot Lia Nici Conservative Great Grimsby Liam Fox Conservative North Somerset Lisa Cameron Conservative East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow Louie French Conservative Old Bexley and Sidcup Lucy Allan Conservative Telford Lucy Frazer Conservative South East Cambridgeshire Luke Evans Conservative Bosworth Luke Hall Conservative Thornbury and Yate Maggie Throup Conservative Erewash Marcus Fysh Conservative Yeovil Marcus Jones Conservative Nuneaton Maria Caulfield Conservative Lewes Maria Miller Conservative Basingstoke Mark Eastwood Conservative Dewsbury Mark Garnier Conservative Wyre Forest Mark Harper Conservative Forest of Dean Mark Jenkinson Conservative Workington Mark Logan Conservative Bolton North East Mark Menzies Conservative Fylde Mark Pawsey Conservative Rugby Mark Pritchard Conservative The Wrekin Mark Spencer Conservative Sherwood Martin Vickers Conservative Cleethorpes Mary Robinson Conservative Cheadle Matt Vickers Conservative Stockton South Matt Warman Conservative Boston and Skegness Matthew Offord Conservative Hendon Mel Stride Conservative Central Devon Michael Ellis Conservative Northampton North Michael Fabricant Conservative Lichfield Michael Gove Conservative Surrey Heath Michael Tomlinson Conservative Mid Dorset and North Poole Michelle Donelan Conservative Chippenham Mike Freer Conservative Finchley and Golders Green Mike Penning Conservative Hemel Hempstead Mike Wood Conservative Dudley South Mims Davies Conservative Mid Sussex Nadhim Zahawi Conservative Stratford-on-Avon Neil Hudson Conservative Penrith and The Border Neil O’Brien Conservative Harborough Nick Fletcher Conservative Don Valley Nick Gibb Conservative Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Nickie Aiken Conservative Cities of London and Westminster Nicola Richards Conservative West Bromwich East Nigel Huddleston Conservative Mid Worcestershire Nigel Mills Conservative Amber Valley Nusrat Ghani Conservative Wealden Oliver Dowden Conservative Hertsmere Oliver Heald Conservative North East Hertfordshire Paul Beresford Conservative Mole Valley Paul Bristow Conservative Peterborough Paul Holmes Conservative Eastleigh Paul Howell Conservative Sedgefield Paul Maynard Conservative Blackpool North and Cleveleys Paul Scully Conservative Sutton and Cheam Pauline Latham Conservative Mid Derbyshire Penny Mordaunt Conservative Portsmouth North Peter Aldous Conservative Waveney Peter Bottomley Conservative Worthing West Peter Gibson Conservative Darlington Philip Davies Conservative Shipley Philip Dunne Conservative Ludlow Philip Hollobone Conservative Kettering Priti Patel Conservative Witham Rachel Maclean Conservative Redditch Ranil Jayawardena Conservative North East Hampshire Rebecca Harris Conservative Castle Point Rebecca Pow Conservative Taunton Deane Richard Bacon Conservative South Norfolk Richard Fuller Conservative North East Bedfordshire Richard Graham Conservative Gloucester Richard Holden Conservative North West Durham Rishi Sunak Conservative Richmond (Yorks) Rob Butler Conservative Aylesbury Robbie Moore Conservative Keighley Robert Buckland Conservative South Swindon Robert Courts Conservative Witney Robert Goodwill Conservative Scarborough and Whitby Robert Halfon Conservative Harlow Robert Largan Conservative High Peak Robert Neill Conservative Bromley and Chislehurst Robin Walker Conservative Worcester Royston Smith Conservative Southampton, Itchen Ruth Edwards Conservative Rushcliffe Sajid Javid Conservative Bromsgrove Sally-Ann Hart Conservative Hastings and Rye Saqib Bhatti Conservative Meriden Sara Britcliffe Conservative Hyndburn Sarah Atherton Conservative Wrexham Scott Mann Conservative North Cornwall Selaine Saxby Conservative North Devon Shailesh Vara Conservative North West Cambridgeshire Shaun Bailey Conservative West Bromwich West Sheryll Murray Conservative South East Cornwall Simon Baynes Conservative Clwyd South Simon Fell Conservative Barrow and Furness Simon Hart Conservative Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire Simon Hoare Conservative North Dorset Simon Jupp Conservative East Devon Siobhan Baillie Conservative Stroud Stephen Crabb Conservative Preseli Pembrokeshire Stephen Hammond Conservative Wimbledon Stephen Metcalfe Conservative South Basildon and East Thurrock Steve Baker Conservative Wycombe Steve Barclay Conservative North East Cambridgeshire Steve Brine Conservative Winchester Steve Double Conservative St Austell and Newquay Steve Tuckwell Conservative Uxbridge and South Ruislip Stuart Anderson Conservative Wolverhampton South West Stuart Andrew Conservative Pudsey Suzanne Webb Conservative Stourbridge Theresa May Conservative Maidenhead Theresa Villiers Conservative Chipping Barnet Thérèse Coffey Conservative Suffolk Coastal Tim Loughton Conservative East Worthing and Shoreham Tom Pursglove Conservative Corby Tom Randall Conservative Gedling Tom Tugendhat Conservative Tonbridge and Malling Tracey Crouch Conservative Chatham and Aylesford Trudy Harrison Conservative Copeland Vicky Ford Conservative Chelmsford Victoria Atkins Conservative Louth and Horncastle Victoria Prentis Conservative Banbury Virginia Crosbie Conservative Ynys Môn Wendy Morton Conservative Aldridge-Brownhills Will Quince Conservative Colchester William Wragg Conservative Hazel Grove Bob Stewart Independent Beckenham Matt Hancock Independent West Suffolk Peter Bone Independent Wellingborough Rob Roberts Independent Delyn Scott Benton Independent Blackpool South

Amanda Solloway Conservative Derby North Mark Fletcher Conservative Bolsover

MPs who voted against the Safety of Rwanda Bill

Kenny MacAskill Alba Party East Lothian Stephen Farry Alliance North Down Carla Lockhart Democratic Unionist Party Upper Bann Gavin Robinson Democratic Unionist Party Belfast East Gregory Campbell Democratic Unionist Party East Londonderry Ian Paisley Democratic Unionist Party North Antrim Jeffrey M Donaldson Democratic Unionist Party Lagan Valley Jim Shannon Democratic Unionist Party Strangford Paul Girvan Democratic Unionist Party South Antrim Sammy Wilson Democratic Unionist Party East Antrim Caroline Lucas Green Party Brighton, Pavilion Andy McDonald Independent Middlesbrough Angus Brendan MacNeil Independent Na h-Eileanan an Iar Christina Rees Independent Neath Claudia Webbe Independent Leicester East Conor McGinn Independent St Helens North Diane Abbott Independent Hackney North and Stoke Newington Jeremy Corbyn Independent Islington North Jonathan Edwards Independent Carmarthen East and Dinefwr Nicholas Brown Independent Newcastle upon Tyne East Abena Oppong-Asare Labour Erith and Thamesmead Afzal Khan Labour Manchester, Gorton Alan Campbell Labour Tynemouth Alan Whitehead Labour Southampton, Test Alex Cunningham Labour Stockton North Alex Davies-Jones Labour Pontypridd Alex Norris Labour Nottingham North Alex Sobel Labour Leeds North West Alison McGovern Labour Wirral South Alistair Strathern Labour Mid Bedfordshire Andrew Gwynne Labour Denton and Reddish Andrew Western Labour Stretford and Urmston Andy Slaughter Labour Hammersmith Angela Eagle Labour Wallasey Angela Rayner Labour Ashton-under-Lyne Anna McMorrin Labour Cardiff North Apsana Begum Labour Poplar and Limehouse Ashley Dalton Labour West Lancashire Barbara Keeley Labour Worsley and Eccles South Barry Gardiner Labour Brent North Barry Sheerman Labour Huddersfield Bell Ribeiro-Addy Labour Streatham Ben Bradshaw Labour Exeter Beth Winter Labour Cynon Valley Bill Esterson Labour Sefton Central Bridget Phillipson Labour Houghton and Sunderland South Carolyn Harris Labour Swansea East Cat Smith Labour Lancaster and Fleetwood Catherine McKinnell Labour Newcastle upon Tyne North Catherine West Labour Hornsey and Wood Green Charlotte Nichols Labour Warrington North Chi Onwurah Labour Newcastle upon Tyne Central Chris Bryant Labour Rhondda Chris Elmore Labour Ogmore Chris Evans Labour Islwyn Christian Wakeford Labour Bury South Clive Betts Labour Sheffield South East Clive Efford Labour Eltham Clive Lewis Labour Norwich South Dan Carden Labour Liverpool, Walton Dan Jarvis Labour Barnsley Central Daniel Zeichner Labour Cambridge Darren Jones Labour Bristol North West David Lammy Labour Tottenham Dawn Butler Labour Brent Central Debbie Abrahams Labour Oldham East and Saddleworth Derek Twigg Labour Halton Diana Johnson Labour Kingston upon Hull North Edward Miliband Labour Doncaster North Ellie Reeves Labour Lewisham West and Penge Emily Thornberry Labour Islington South and Finsbury Emma Hardy Labour Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle Emma Lewell-Buck Labour South Shields Fabian Hamilton Labour Leeds North East Feryal Clark Labour Enfield North Fleur Anderson Labour Putney Florence Eshalomi Labour Vauxhall Gareth Thomas Labour Harrow West George Howarth Labour Knowsley Gerald Jones Labour Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney Gill Furniss Labour Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough Graham Stringer Labour Blackley and Broughton Grahame Morris Labour Easington Harriet Harman Labour Camberwell and Peckham Helen Hayes Labour Dulwich and West Norwood Hilary Benn Labour Leeds Central Holly Lynch Labour Halifax Ian Byrne Labour Liverpool, West Derby Ian Lavery Labour Wansbeck Ian Mearns Labour Gateshead Ian Murray Labour Edinburgh South Imran Hussain Labour Bradford East James Murray Labour Ealing North Janet Daby Labour Lewisham East Jess Phillips Labour Birmingham, Yardley Jessica Morden Labour Newport East Jim McMahon Labour Oldham West and Royton Jo Stevens Labour Cardiff Central John Cryer Labour Leyton and Wanstead John Healey Labour Wentworth and Dearne John McDonnell Labour Hayes and Harlington John Spellar Labour Warley Jon Trickett Labour Hemsworth Jonathan Ashworth Labour Leicester South Jonathan Reynolds Labour Stalybridge and Hyde Judith Cummins Labour Bradford South Julie Elliott Labour Sunderland Central Justin Madders Labour Ellesmere Port and Neston Karen Buck Labour Westminster North Karl Turner Labour Kingston upon Hull East Kate Hollern Labour Blackburn Kate Osamor Labour Edmonton Kate Osborne Labour Jarrow Keir Mather Labour Selby and Ainsty Keir Starmer Labour Holborn and St Pancras Kerry McCarthy Labour Bristol East Kevan Jones Labour North Durham Kevin Brennan Labour Cardiff West Khalid Mahmood Labour Birmingham, Perry Barr Kim Johnson Labour Liverpool, Riverside Kim Leadbeater Labour Batley and Spen Liam Byrne Labour Birmingham, Hodge Hill Lilian Greenwood Labour Nottingham South Liz Kendall Labour Leicester West Liz Twist Labour Blaydon Lloyd Russell-Moyle Labour Brighton, Kemptown Louise Haigh Labour Sheffield, Heeley Lucy Powell Labour Manchester Central Luke Pollard Labour Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport Lyn Brown Labour West Ham Margaret Beckett Labour Derby South Margaret Greenwood Labour Wirral West Margaret Hodge Labour Barking Maria Eagle Labour Garston and Halewood Marie Rimmer Labour St Helens South and Whiston Mark Hendrick Labour Preston Mark Tami Labour Alyn and Deeside Marsha De Cordova Labour Battersea Mary Glindon Labour North Tyneside Matt Rodda Labour Reading East Matt Western Labour Warwick and Leamington Matthew Pennycook Labour Greenwich and Woolwich Meg Hillier Labour Hackney South and Shoreditch Michael Shanks Labour Rutherglen and Hamilton West Mick Whitley Labour Birkenhead Mike Amesbury Labour Weaver Vale Mike Kane Labour Wythenshawe and Sale East Mohammad Yasin Labour Bedford Nadia Whittome Labour Nottingham East Navendu Mishra Labour Stockport Naz Shah Labour Bradford West Neil Coyle Labour Bermondsey and Old Southwark Nia Griffith Labour Llanelli Nick Smith Labour Blaenau Gwent Nick Thomas-Symonds Labour Torfaen Olivia Blake Labour Sheffield, Hallam Pat McFadden Labour Wolverhampton South East Paula Barker Labour Liverpool, Wavertree Paulette Hamilton Labour Birmingham, Erdington Peter Dowd Labour Bootle Peter Kyle Labour Hove Preet Kaur Gill Labour Birmingham, Edgbaston Rachael Maskell Labour York Central Rachel Hopkins Labour Luton South Rachel Reeves Labour Leeds West Rebecca Long Bailey Labour Salford and Eccles Richard Burgon Labour Leeds East Rosena Allin-Khan Labour Tooting Rosie Duffield Labour Canterbury Rupa Huq Labour Ealing Central and Acton Rushanara Ali Labour Bethnal Green and Bow Ruth Cadbury Labour Brentford and Isleworth Ruth Jones Labour Newport West Sam Tarry Labour Ilford South Samantha Dixon Labour City of Chester Sarah Champion Labour Rotherham Sarah Edwards Labour Tamworth Sarah Jones Labour Croydon Central Sarah Owen Labour Luton North Seema Malhotra Labour Feltham and Heston Sharon Hodgson Labour Washington and Sunderland West Simon Lightwood Labour Wakefield Siobhain McDonagh Labour Mitcham and Morden Stella Creasy Labour Walthamstow Stephanie Peacock Labour Barnsley East Stephen Doughty Labour Cardiff South and Penarth Stephen Kinnock Labour Aberavon Stephen Morgan Labour Portsmouth South Stephen Timms Labour East Ham Steve McCabe Labour Birmingham, Selly Oak Steve Reed Labour Croydon North Tahir Ali Labour Birmingham, Hall Green Taiwo Owatemi Labour Coventry North West Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi Labour Slough Thangam Debbonaire Labour Bristol West Toby Perkins Labour Chesterfield Tony Lloyd Labour Rochdale Tulip Siddiq Labour Hampstead and Kilburn Valerie Vaz Labour Walsall South Vicky Foxcroft Labour Lewisham, Deptford Virendra Sharma Labour Ealing, Southall Wayne David Labour Caerphilly Wes Streeting Labour Ilford North Yasmin Qureshi Labour Bolton South East Yvette Cooper Labour Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford Yvonne Fovargue Labour Makerfield Zarah Sultana Labour Coventry South Alistair Carmichael Liberal Democrat Orkney and Shetland Christine Jardine Liberal Democrat Edinburgh West Daisy Cooper Liberal Democrat St Albans Ed Davey Liberal Democrat Kingston and Surbiton Helen Morgan Liberal Democrat North Shropshire Jamie Stone Liberal Democrat Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross Layla Moran Liberal Democrat Oxford West and Abingdon Munira Wilson Liberal Democrat Twickenham Richard Foord Liberal Democrat Tiverton and Honiton Sarah Dyke Liberal Democrat Somerton and Frome Sarah Green Liberal Democrat Chesham and Amersham Sarah Olney Liberal Democrat Richmond Park Tim Farron Liberal Democrat Westmorland and Lonsdale Wendy Chamberlain Liberal Democrat North East Fife Wera Hobhouse Liberal Democrat Bath Ben Lake Plaid Cymru Ceredigion Hywel Williams Plaid Cymru Arfon Liz Saville Roberts Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd Alan Brown Scottish National Party Kilmarnock and Loudoun Alison Thewliss Scottish National Party Glasgow Central Allan Dorans Scottish National Party Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Alyn Smith Scottish National Party Stirling Amy Callaghan Scottish National Party East Dunbartonshire Angela Crawley Scottish National Party Lanark and Hamilton East Anne McLaughlin Scottish National Party Glasgow North East Anum Qaisar Scottish National Party Airdrie and Shotts Brendan O’Hara Scottish National Party Argyll and Bute Carol Monaghan Scottish National Party Glasgow North West Chris Law Scottish National Party Dundee West Chris Stephens Scottish National Party Glasgow South West Dave Doogan Scottish National Party Angus David Linden Scottish National Party Glasgow East Deidre Brock Scottish National Party Edinburgh North and Leith Douglas Chapman Scottish National Party Dunfermline and West Fife Drew Hendry Scottish National Party Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey Gavin Newlands Scottish National Party Paisley and Renfrewshire North Hannah Bardell Scottish National Party Livingston Ian Blackford Scottish National Party Ross, Skye and Lochaber Joanna Cherry Scottish National Party Edinburgh South West John McNally Scottish National Party Falkirk John Nicolson Scottish National Party Ochil and South Perthshire Kirsten Oswald Scottish National Party East Renfrewshire Kirsty Blackman Scottish National Party Aberdeen North Marion Fellows Scottish National Party Motherwell and Wishaw Martin Docherty-Hughes Scottish National Party West Dunbartonshire Martyn Day Scottish National Party Linlithgow and East Falkirk Mhairi Black Scottish National Party Paisley and Renfrewshire South Owen Thompson Scottish National Party Midlothian Patricia Gibson Scottish National Party North Ayrshire and Arran Patrick Grady Scottish National Party Glasgow North Pete Wishart Scottish National Party Perth and North Perthshire Peter Grant Scottish National Party Glenrothes Philippa Whitford Scottish National Party Central Ayrshire Richard Thomson Scottish National Party Gordon Ronnie Cowan Scottish National Party Inverclyde Stephen Flynn Scottish National Party Aberdeen South Stewart Hosie Scottish National Party Dundee East Stewart Malcolm McDonald Scottish National Party Glasgow South Stuart C McDonald Scottish National Party Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East Tommy Sheppard Scottish National Party Edinburgh East Claire Hanna Social Democratic & Labour Party Belfast South Colum Eastwood Social Democratic & Labour Party Foyle

Colleen Fletcher Labour Coventry North East Jeff Smith Labour Manchester, Withington

MPs with no vote recorded

Neale Hanvey Alba Party Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath Adam Holloway Conservative Gravesham Alok Sharma Conservative Reading West Andrea Jenkyns Conservative Morley and Outwood Andrew Rosindell Conservative Romford Caroline Johnson Conservative Sleaford and North Hykeham Caroline Nokes Conservative Romsey and Southampton North Chris Green Conservative Bolton West Chris Skidmore Conservative Kingswood Craig Mackinlay Conservative South Thanet Dan Poulter Conservative Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Danny Kruger Conservative Devizes David Jones Conservative Clwyd West Jake Berry Conservative Rossendale and Darwen James Duddridge Conservative Rochford and Southend East Jesse Norman Conservative Hereford and South Herefordshire Jill Mortimer Conservative Hartlepool Jo Gideon Conservative Stoke-on-Trent Central John Hayes Conservative South Holland and The Deepings John Redwood Conservative Wokingham Jonathan Gullis Conservative Stoke-on-Trent North Julie Marson Conservative Hertford and Stortford Marco Longhi Conservative Dudley North Mark Francois Conservative Rayleigh and Wickford Miriam Cates Conservative Penistone and Stocksbridge Natalie Elphicke Conservative Dover Rehman Chishti Conservative Gillingham and Rainham Richard Drax Conservative South Dorset Robert Jenrick Conservative Newark Robert Syms Conservative Poole Robin Millar Conservative Aberconwy Sarah Dines Conservative Derbyshire Dales Simon Clarke Conservative Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Stephen McPartland Conservative Stevenage Suella Braverman Conservative Fareham Theo Clarke Conservative Stafford Tobias Ellwood Conservative Bournemouth East Tom Hunt Conservative Ipswich William Cash Conservative Stone Eleanor Laing Deputy Speaker Epping Forest Nigel Evans Deputy Speaker Ribble Valley Roger Gale Deputy Speaker North Thanet Rosie Winterton Deputy Speaker Doncaster Central Bambos Charalambous Independent Enfield, Southgate Crispin Blunt Independent Reigate Geraint Davies Independent Swansea West Julian Knight Independent Solihull Anneliese Dodds Labour Oxford East Jon Cruddas Labour Dagenham and Rainham Karin Smyth Labour Bristol South Lisa Nandy Labour Wigan Mary Kelly Foy Labour City of Durham Paul Blomfield Labour Sheffield Central Shabana Mahmood Labour Birmingham, Ladywood Tonia Antoniazzi Labour Gower Steven Bonnar Scottish National Party Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill Chris Hazzard Sinn Féin South Down Francie Molloy Sinn Féin Mid Ulster John Finucane Sinn Féin Belfast North Michelle Gildernew Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone Mickey Brady Sinn Féin Newry and Armagh Órfhlaith Begley Sinn Féin West Tyrone Paul Maskey Sinn Féin Belfast West Lindsay Hoyle Speaker Chorley Andrew Bridgen The Reclaim Party North West Leicestershire

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons