Rwanda scheme: This is how every MP voted on the Safety of Rwanda Bill

MPs voted this evening on the second reading Safety of Rwanda Bill – the government’s latest attempts to get its highly controversial Rwanda migration plan of the ground. Under the plan, asylum seekers who arrive in the UK other than through an existing asylum scheme would be deported to Rwanda where their claim would be processed.

Anyone granted asylum would be allowed to stay in Rwanda rather than the UK. Those whose claims are rejected would be deported to their country of origin could apply to settle there on other grounds, or seek asylum in another “safe third country”. If that is unsuccessful, they would be deported to their country of origin.

Despite the scheme being a central plank of the government’s migration policy, no one has yet been deported to Rwanda. Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that the Rwanda policy was unlawful as it leaves people sent to Rwanda open to human rights breaches. The bill MPs voted on this evening, therefore, seeks to redesignate Rwanda as a ‘safe country’. In doing so, the legislation would compel judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country and gives ministers the powers to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act.

The bill passed its second reading, with 313 MPs voting for it, and 269 voting against. As a result, the legislation will now continue its journey through parliament. That will include a stage where a committee of MPs looks in detail at the legislation, as well as a stage where the bill goes through the House of Lords.

Proposing the legislation has caused a crisis of Rishi Sunak’s leadership of the Conservative Party. There was disquiet on left of the party from MPs concerned about the human rights implications of the bill and the potential of the UK being on the wrong side of international obligations and international law. The right of the party, meanwhile, have said that it doesn’t go far enough and leaves the government over to continued legal challenge over deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Ultimately, the rebellion against the government from within its ranks remained small. No Tory MPs voted against the bill and just 38 abstained.

All Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green Party, SNP and Plaid Cymru MPs who voted on the bill voted against it.

Below is a full list of how MPs voted on the amendment. MPs under ‘no vote recorded’ did not vote on the amendment. Most of these MPs will have intentionally abstained – including the majority of Tory MPs missing from the list. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons. For example, Labour MP Anneliese Dodds tweeted to say she wasn’t able to vote as a result of having Covid-19.

MPs who voted for the Safety of Rwanda Bill

Aaron BellConservativeNewcastle-under-Lyme
Adam AfriyieConservativeWindsor
Alan MakConservativeHavant
Alberto CostaConservativeSouth Leicestershire
Alec ShelbrookeConservativeElmet and Rothwell
Alex BurghartConservativeBrentwood and Ongar
Alex ChalkConservativeCheltenham
Alexander StaffordConservativeRother Valley
Alicia KearnsConservativeRutland and Melton
Alister JackConservativeDumfries and Galloway
Alun CairnsConservativeVale of Glamorgan
Amanda MillingConservativeCannock Chase
Andrea LeadsomConservativeSouth Northamptonshire
Andrew BowieConservativeWest Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
Andrew GriffithConservativeArundel and South Downs
Andrew JonesConservativeHarrogate and Knaresborough
Andrew LewerConservativeNorthampton South
Andrew MitchellConservativeSutton Coldfield
Andrew MurrisonConservativeSouth West Wiltshire
Andrew PercyConservativeBrigg and Goole
Andrew SelousConservativeSouth West Bedfordshire
Andrew StephensonConservativePendle
Andy CarterConservativeWarrington South
Angela RichardsonConservativeGuildford
Anna FirthConservativeSouthend West
Anne Marie MorrisConservativeNewton Abbot
Anne-Marie TrevelyanConservativeBerwick-upon-Tweed
Anthony BrowneConservativeSouth Cambridgeshire
Anthony MangnallConservativeTotnes
Antony HigginbothamConservativeBurnley
Ben BradleyConservativeMansfield
Ben EverittConservativeMilton Keynes North
Ben SpencerConservativeRunnymede and Weybridge
Ben WallaceConservativeWyre and Preston North
Bernard JenkinConservativeHarwich and North Essex
Bill WigginConservativeNorth Herefordshire
Bim AfolamiConservativeHitchin and Harpenden
Bob BlackmanConservativeHarrow East
Bob SeelyConservativeIsle of Wight
Brandon LewisConservativeGreat Yarmouth
Brendan Clarke-SmithConservativeBassetlaw
Caroline AnsellConservativeEastbourne
Caroline DinenageConservativeGosport
Charles WalkerConservativeBroxbourne
Cherilyn MackroryConservativeTruro and Falmouth
Chloe SmithConservativeNorwich North
Chris ClarksonConservativeHeywood and Middleton
Chris GraylingConservativeEpsom and Ewell
Chris Heaton-HarrisConservativeDaventry
Chris LoderConservativeWest Dorset
Chris PhilpConservativeCroydon South
Christopher ChopeConservativeChristchurch
Claire CoutinhoConservativeEast Surrey
Conor BurnsConservativeBournemouth West
Craig TraceyConservativeNorth Warwickshire
Craig WhittakerConservativeCalder Valley
Craig WilliamsConservativeMontgomeryshire
Damian CollinsConservativeFolkestone and Hythe
Damian GreenConservativeAshford
Damian HindsConservativeEast Hampshire
Damien MooreConservativeSouthport
Daniel KawczynskiConservativeShrewsbury and Atcham
Darren HenryConservativeBroxtowe
David DavisConservativeHaltemprice and Howden
David DuguidConservativeBanff and Buchan
David EvennettConservativeBexleyheath and Crayford
David JohnstonConservativeWantage
David MorrisConservativeMorecambe and Lunesdale
David MundellConservativeDumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
David RutleyConservativeMacclesfield
David SimmondsConservativeRuislip, Northwood and Pinner
David T C DaviesConservativeMonmouth
Dean RussellConservativeWatford
Dehenna DavisonConservativeBishop Auckland
Derek ThomasConservativeSt Ives
Desmond SwayneConservativeNew Forest West
Dominic RaabConservativeEsher and Walton
Douglas RossConservativeMoray
Duncan BakerConservativeNorth Norfolk
Eddie HughesConservativeWalsall North
Edward ArgarConservativeCharnwood
Edward LeighConservativeGainsborough
Edward TimpsonConservativeEddisbury
Elizabeth TrussConservativeSouth West Norfolk
Elliot ColburnConservativeCarshalton and Wallington
Esther McVeyConservativeTatton
Fay JonesConservativeBrecon and Radnorshire
Felicity BuchanConservativeKensington
Fiona BruceConservativeCongleton
Flick DrummondConservativeMeon Valley
Gagan MohindraConservativeSouth West Hertfordshire
Gareth BaconConservativeOrpington
Gareth DaviesConservativeGrantham and Stamford
Gareth JohnsonConservativeDartford
Gary SambrookConservativeBirmingham, Northfield
Gary StreeterConservativeSouth West Devon
Gavin WilliamsonConservativeSouth Staffordshire
Geoffrey Clifton-BrownConservativeThe Cotswolds
Geoffrey CoxConservativeTorridge and West Devon
George EusticeConservativeCamborne and Redruth
George FreemanConservativeMid Norfolk
Giles WatlingConservativeClacton
Gillian KeeganConservativeChichester
Gordon HendersonConservativeSittingbourne and Sheppey
Graham BradyConservativeAltrincham and Sale West
Graham StuartConservativeBeverley and Holderness
Grant ShappsConservativeWelwyn Hatfield
Greg ClarkConservativeTunbridge Wells
Greg HandsConservativeChelsea and Fulham
Greg KnightConservativeEast Yorkshire
Greg SmithConservativeBuckingham
Guy OppermanConservativeHexham
Harriett BaldwinConservativeWest Worcestershire
Heather WheelerConservativeSouth Derbyshire
Helen GrantConservativeMaidstone and The Weald
Helen WhatelyConservativeFaversham and Mid Kent
Henry SmithConservativeCrawley
Holly Mumby-CroftConservativeScunthorpe
Huw MerrimanConservativeBexhill and Battle
Iain Duncan SmithConservativeChingford and Woodford Green
Iain StewartConservativeMilton Keynes South
Ian LevyConservativeBlyth Valley
Ian Liddell-GraingerConservativeBridgwater and West Somerset
Jack BreretonConservativeStoke-on-Trent South
Jack LoprestiConservativeFilton and Bradley Stoke
Jackie Doyle-PriceConservativeThurrock
Jacob Rees-MoggConservativeNorth East Somerset
Jacob YoungConservativeRedcar
James CartlidgeConservativeSouth Suffolk
James CleverlyConservativeBraintree
James DalyConservativeBury North
James DaviesConservativeVale of Clwyd
James GrayConservativeNorth Wiltshire
James GrundyConservativeLeigh
James HeappeyConservativeWells
James MorrisConservativeHalesowen and Rowley Regis
James SunderlandConservativeBracknell
James WildConservativeNorth West Norfolk
Jamie WallisConservativeBridgend
Jane HuntConservativeLoughborough
Jane StevensonConservativeWolverhampton North East
Jason McCartneyConservativeColne Valley
Jeremy HuntConservativeSouth West Surrey
Jeremy QuinConservativeHorsham
Jeremy WrightConservativeKenilworth and Southam
Jerome MayhewConservativeBroadland
Jo ChurchillConservativeBury St Edmunds
John BaronConservativeBasildon and Billericay
John GlenConservativeSalisbury
John HowellConservativeHenley
John LamontConservativeBerwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
John PenroseConservativeWeston-super-Mare
John StevensonConservativeCarlisle
John WhittingdaleConservativeMaldon
Johnny MercerConservativePlymouth, Moor View
Jonathan DjanoglyConservativeHuntingdon
Jonathan LordConservativeWoking
Joy MorrisseyConservativeBeaconsfield
Julia LopezConservativeHornchurch and Upminster
Julian LewisConservativeNew Forest East
Julian SmithConservativeSkipton and Ripon
Julian SturdyConservativeYork Outer
Justin TomlinsonConservativeNorth Swindon
Karen BradleyConservativeStaffordshire Moorlands
Karl McCartneyConservativeLincoln
Kate KnivetonConservativeBurton
Katherine FletcherConservativeSouth Ribble
Kelly TolhurstConservativeRochester and Strood
Kemi BadenochConservativeSaffron Walden
Kevin FosterConservativeTorbay
Kevin HollinrakeConservativeThirsk and Malton
Kieran MullanConservativeCrewe and Nantwich
Kit MalthouseConservativeNorth West Hampshire
Kwasi KwartengConservativeSpelthorne
Laura FarrisConservativeNewbury
Laura TrottConservativeSevenoaks
Laurence RobertsonConservativeTewkesbury
Lee AndersonConservativeAshfield
Lee RowleyConservativeNorth East Derbyshire
Leo DochertyConservativeAldershot
Lia NiciConservativeGreat Grimsby
Liam FoxConservativeNorth Somerset
Lisa CameronConservativeEast Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
Louie FrenchConservativeOld Bexley and Sidcup
Lucy AllanConservativeTelford
Lucy FrazerConservativeSouth East Cambridgeshire
Luke EvansConservativeBosworth
Luke HallConservativeThornbury and Yate
Maggie ThroupConservativeErewash
Marcus FyshConservativeYeovil
Marcus JonesConservativeNuneaton
Maria CaulfieldConservativeLewes
Maria MillerConservativeBasingstoke
Mark EastwoodConservativeDewsbury
Mark GarnierConservativeWyre Forest
Mark HarperConservativeForest of Dean
Mark JenkinsonConservativeWorkington
Mark LoganConservativeBolton North East
Mark MenziesConservativeFylde
Mark PawseyConservativeRugby
Mark PritchardConservativeThe Wrekin
Mark SpencerConservativeSherwood
Martin VickersConservativeCleethorpes
Mary RobinsonConservativeCheadle
Matt VickersConservativeStockton South
Matt WarmanConservativeBoston and Skegness
Matthew OffordConservativeHendon
Mel StrideConservativeCentral Devon
Michael EllisConservativeNorthampton North
Michael FabricantConservativeLichfield
Michael GoveConservativeSurrey Heath
Michael TomlinsonConservativeMid Dorset and North Poole
Michelle DonelanConservativeChippenham
Mike FreerConservativeFinchley and Golders Green
Mike PenningConservativeHemel Hempstead
Mike WoodConservativeDudley South
Mims DaviesConservativeMid Sussex
Nadhim ZahawiConservativeStratford-on-Avon
Neil HudsonConservativePenrith and The Border
Neil O’BrienConservativeHarborough
Nick FletcherConservativeDon Valley
Nick GibbConservativeBognor Regis and Littlehampton
Nickie AikenConservativeCities of London and Westminster
Nicola RichardsConservativeWest Bromwich East
Nigel HuddlestonConservativeMid Worcestershire
Nigel MillsConservativeAmber Valley
Nusrat GhaniConservativeWealden
Oliver DowdenConservativeHertsmere
Oliver HealdConservativeNorth East Hertfordshire
Paul BeresfordConservativeMole Valley
Paul BristowConservativePeterborough
Paul HolmesConservativeEastleigh
Paul HowellConservativeSedgefield
Paul MaynardConservativeBlackpool North and Cleveleys
Paul ScullyConservativeSutton and Cheam
Pauline LathamConservativeMid Derbyshire
Penny MordauntConservativePortsmouth North
Peter AldousConservativeWaveney
Peter BottomleyConservativeWorthing West
Peter GibsonConservativeDarlington
Philip DaviesConservativeShipley
Philip DunneConservativeLudlow
Philip HolloboneConservativeKettering
Priti PatelConservativeWitham
Rachel MacleanConservativeRedditch
Ranil JayawardenaConservativeNorth East Hampshire
Rebecca HarrisConservativeCastle Point
Rebecca PowConservativeTaunton Deane
Richard BaconConservativeSouth Norfolk
Richard FullerConservativeNorth East Bedfordshire
Richard GrahamConservativeGloucester
Richard HoldenConservativeNorth West Durham
Rishi SunakConservativeRichmond (Yorks)
Rob ButlerConservativeAylesbury
Robbie MooreConservativeKeighley
Robert BucklandConservativeSouth Swindon
Robert CourtsConservativeWitney
Robert GoodwillConservativeScarborough and Whitby
Robert HalfonConservativeHarlow
Robert LarganConservativeHigh Peak
Robert NeillConservativeBromley and Chislehurst
Robin WalkerConservativeWorcester
Royston SmithConservativeSouthampton, Itchen
Ruth EdwardsConservativeRushcliffe
Sajid JavidConservativeBromsgrove
Sally-Ann HartConservativeHastings and Rye
Saqib BhattiConservativeMeriden
Sara BritcliffeConservativeHyndburn
Sarah AthertonConservativeWrexham
Scott MannConservativeNorth Cornwall
Selaine SaxbyConservativeNorth Devon
Shailesh VaraConservativeNorth West Cambridgeshire
Shaun BaileyConservativeWest Bromwich West
Sheryll MurrayConservativeSouth East Cornwall
Simon BaynesConservativeClwyd South
Simon FellConservativeBarrow and Furness
Simon HartConservativeCarmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
Simon HoareConservativeNorth Dorset
Simon JuppConservativeEast Devon
Siobhan BaillieConservativeStroud
Stephen CrabbConservativePreseli Pembrokeshire
Stephen HammondConservativeWimbledon
Stephen MetcalfeConservativeSouth Basildon and East Thurrock
Steve BakerConservativeWycombe
Steve BarclayConservativeNorth East Cambridgeshire
Steve BrineConservativeWinchester
Steve DoubleConservativeSt Austell and Newquay
Steve TuckwellConservativeUxbridge and South Ruislip
Stuart AndersonConservativeWolverhampton South West
Stuart AndrewConservativePudsey
Suzanne WebbConservativeStourbridge
Theresa MayConservativeMaidenhead
Theresa VilliersConservativeChipping Barnet
Thérèse CoffeyConservativeSuffolk Coastal
Tim LoughtonConservativeEast Worthing and Shoreham
Tom PursgloveConservativeCorby
Tom RandallConservativeGedling
Tom TugendhatConservativeTonbridge and Malling
Tracey CrouchConservativeChatham and Aylesford
Trudy HarrisonConservativeCopeland
Vicky FordConservativeChelmsford
Victoria AtkinsConservativeLouth and Horncastle
Victoria PrentisConservativeBanbury
Virginia CrosbieConservativeYnys Môn
Wendy MortonConservativeAldridge-Brownhills
Will QuinceConservativeColchester
William WraggConservativeHazel Grove
Bob StewartIndependentBeckenham
Matt HancockIndependentWest Suffolk
Peter BoneIndependentWellingborough
Rob RobertsIndependentDelyn
Scott BentonIndependentBlackpool South
Amanda SollowayConservativeDerby North
Mark FletcherConservativeBolsover

MPs who voted against the Safety of Rwanda Bill

Kenny MacAskillAlba PartyEast Lothian
Stephen FarryAllianceNorth Down
Carla LockhartDemocratic Unionist PartyUpper Bann
Gavin RobinsonDemocratic Unionist PartyBelfast East
Gregory CampbellDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Londonderry
Ian PaisleyDemocratic Unionist PartyNorth Antrim
Jeffrey M DonaldsonDemocratic Unionist PartyLagan Valley
Jim ShannonDemocratic Unionist PartyStrangford
Paul GirvanDemocratic Unionist PartySouth Antrim
Sammy WilsonDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Antrim
Caroline LucasGreen PartyBrighton, Pavilion
Andy McDonaldIndependentMiddlesbrough
Angus Brendan MacNeilIndependentNa h-Eileanan an Iar
Christina ReesIndependentNeath
Claudia WebbeIndependentLeicester East
Conor McGinnIndependentSt Helens North
Diane AbbottIndependentHackney North and Stoke Newington
Jeremy CorbynIndependentIslington North
Jonathan EdwardsIndependentCarmarthen East and Dinefwr
Nicholas BrownIndependentNewcastle upon Tyne East
Abena Oppong-AsareLabourErith and Thamesmead
Afzal KhanLabourManchester, Gorton
Alan CampbellLabourTynemouth
Alan WhiteheadLabourSouthampton, Test
Alex CunninghamLabourStockton North
Alex Davies-JonesLabourPontypridd
Alex NorrisLabourNottingham North
Alex SobelLabourLeeds North West
Alison McGovernLabourWirral South
Alistair StrathernLabourMid Bedfordshire
Andrew GwynneLabourDenton and Reddish
Andrew WesternLabourStretford and Urmston
Andy SlaughterLabourHammersmith
Angela EagleLabourWallasey
Angela RaynerLabourAshton-under-Lyne
Anna McMorrinLabourCardiff North
Apsana BegumLabourPoplar and Limehouse
Ashley DaltonLabourWest Lancashire
Barbara KeeleyLabourWorsley and Eccles South
Barry GardinerLabourBrent North
Barry SheermanLabourHuddersfield
Bell Ribeiro-AddyLabourStreatham
Ben BradshawLabourExeter
Beth WinterLabourCynon Valley
Bill EstersonLabourSefton Central
Bridget PhillipsonLabourHoughton and Sunderland South
Carolyn HarrisLabourSwansea East
Cat SmithLabourLancaster and Fleetwood
Catherine McKinnellLabourNewcastle upon Tyne North
Catherine WestLabourHornsey and Wood Green
Charlotte NicholsLabourWarrington North
Chi OnwurahLabourNewcastle upon Tyne Central
Chris BryantLabourRhondda
Chris ElmoreLabourOgmore
Chris EvansLabourIslwyn
Christian WakefordLabourBury South
Clive BettsLabourSheffield South East
Clive EffordLabourEltham
Clive LewisLabourNorwich South
Dan CardenLabourLiverpool, Walton
Dan JarvisLabourBarnsley Central
Daniel ZeichnerLabourCambridge
Darren JonesLabourBristol North West
David LammyLabourTottenham
Dawn ButlerLabourBrent Central
Debbie AbrahamsLabourOldham East and Saddleworth
Derek TwiggLabourHalton
Diana JohnsonLabourKingston upon Hull North
Edward MilibandLabourDoncaster North
Ellie ReevesLabourLewisham West and Penge
Emily ThornberryLabourIslington South and Finsbury
Emma HardyLabourKingston upon Hull West and Hessle
Emma Lewell-BuckLabourSouth Shields
Fabian HamiltonLabourLeeds North East
Feryal ClarkLabourEnfield North
Fleur AndersonLabourPutney
Florence EshalomiLabourVauxhall
Gareth ThomasLabourHarrow West
George HowarthLabourKnowsley
Gerald JonesLabourMerthyr Tydfil and Rhymney
Gill FurnissLabourSheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough
Graham StringerLabourBlackley and Broughton
Grahame MorrisLabourEasington
Harriet HarmanLabourCamberwell and Peckham
Helen HayesLabourDulwich and West Norwood
Hilary BennLabourLeeds Central
Holly LynchLabourHalifax
Ian ByrneLabourLiverpool, West Derby
Ian LaveryLabourWansbeck
Ian MearnsLabourGateshead
Ian MurrayLabourEdinburgh South
Imran HussainLabourBradford East
James MurrayLabourEaling North
Janet DabyLabourLewisham East
Jess PhillipsLabourBirmingham, Yardley
Jessica MordenLabourNewport East
Jim McMahonLabourOldham West and Royton
Jo StevensLabourCardiff Central
John CryerLabourLeyton and Wanstead
John HealeyLabourWentworth and Dearne
John McDonnellLabourHayes and Harlington
John SpellarLabourWarley
Jon TrickettLabourHemsworth
Jonathan AshworthLabourLeicester South
Jonathan ReynoldsLabourStalybridge and Hyde
Judith CumminsLabourBradford South
Julie ElliottLabourSunderland Central
Justin MaddersLabourEllesmere Port and Neston
Karen BuckLabourWestminster North
Karl TurnerLabourKingston upon Hull East
Kate HollernLabourBlackburn
Kate OsamorLabourEdmonton
Kate OsborneLabourJarrow
Keir MatherLabourSelby and Ainsty
Keir StarmerLabourHolborn and St Pancras
Kerry McCarthyLabourBristol East
Kevan JonesLabourNorth Durham
Kevin BrennanLabourCardiff West
Khalid MahmoodLabourBirmingham, Perry Barr
Kim JohnsonLabourLiverpool, Riverside
Kim LeadbeaterLabourBatley and Spen
Liam ByrneLabourBirmingham, Hodge Hill
Lilian GreenwoodLabourNottingham South
Liz KendallLabourLeicester West
Liz TwistLabourBlaydon
Lloyd Russell-MoyleLabourBrighton, Kemptown
Louise HaighLabourSheffield, Heeley
Lucy PowellLabourManchester Central
Luke PollardLabourPlymouth, Sutton and Devonport
Lyn BrownLabourWest Ham
Margaret BeckettLabourDerby South
Margaret GreenwoodLabourWirral West
Margaret HodgeLabourBarking
Maria EagleLabourGarston and Halewood
Marie RimmerLabourSt Helens South and Whiston
Mark HendrickLabourPreston
Mark TamiLabourAlyn and Deeside
Marsha De CordovaLabourBattersea
Mary GlindonLabourNorth Tyneside
Matt RoddaLabourReading East
Matt WesternLabourWarwick and Leamington
Matthew PennycookLabourGreenwich and Woolwich
Meg HillierLabourHackney South and Shoreditch
Michael ShanksLabourRutherglen and Hamilton West
Mick WhitleyLabourBirkenhead
Mike AmesburyLabourWeaver Vale
Mike KaneLabourWythenshawe and Sale East
Mohammad YasinLabourBedford
Nadia WhittomeLabourNottingham East
Navendu MishraLabourStockport
Naz ShahLabourBradford West
Neil CoyleLabourBermondsey and Old Southwark
Nia GriffithLabourLlanelli
Nick SmithLabourBlaenau Gwent
Nick Thomas-SymondsLabourTorfaen
Olivia BlakeLabourSheffield, Hallam
Pat McFaddenLabourWolverhampton South East
Paula BarkerLabourLiverpool, Wavertree
Paulette HamiltonLabourBirmingham, Erdington
Peter DowdLabourBootle
Peter KyleLabourHove
Preet Kaur GillLabourBirmingham, Edgbaston
Rachael MaskellLabourYork Central
Rachel HopkinsLabourLuton South
Rachel ReevesLabourLeeds West
Rebecca Long BaileyLabourSalford and Eccles
Richard BurgonLabourLeeds East
Rosena Allin-KhanLabourTooting
Rosie DuffieldLabourCanterbury
Rupa HuqLabourEaling Central and Acton
Rushanara AliLabourBethnal Green and Bow
Ruth CadburyLabourBrentford and Isleworth
Ruth JonesLabourNewport West
Sam TarryLabourIlford South
Samantha DixonLabourCity of Chester
Sarah ChampionLabourRotherham
Sarah EdwardsLabourTamworth
Sarah JonesLabourCroydon Central
Sarah OwenLabourLuton North
Seema MalhotraLabourFeltham and Heston
Sharon HodgsonLabourWashington and Sunderland West
Simon LightwoodLabourWakefield
Siobhain McDonaghLabourMitcham and Morden
Stella CreasyLabourWalthamstow
Stephanie PeacockLabourBarnsley East
Stephen DoughtyLabourCardiff South and Penarth
Stephen KinnockLabourAberavon
Stephen MorganLabourPortsmouth South
Stephen TimmsLabourEast Ham
Steve McCabeLabourBirmingham, Selly Oak
Steve ReedLabourCroydon North
Tahir AliLabourBirmingham, Hall Green
Taiwo OwatemiLabourCoventry North West
Tanmanjeet Singh DhesiLabourSlough
Thangam DebbonaireLabourBristol West
Toby PerkinsLabourChesterfield
Tony LloydLabourRochdale
Tulip SiddiqLabourHampstead and Kilburn
Valerie VazLabourWalsall South
Vicky FoxcroftLabourLewisham, Deptford
Virendra SharmaLabourEaling, Southall
Wayne DavidLabourCaerphilly
Wes StreetingLabourIlford North
Yasmin QureshiLabourBolton South East
Yvette CooperLabourNormanton, Pontefract and Castleford
Yvonne FovargueLabourMakerfield
Zarah SultanaLabourCoventry South
Alistair CarmichaelLiberal DemocratOrkney and Shetland
Christine JardineLiberal DemocratEdinburgh West
Daisy CooperLiberal DemocratSt Albans
Ed DaveyLiberal DemocratKingston and Surbiton
Helen MorganLiberal DemocratNorth Shropshire
Jamie StoneLiberal DemocratCaithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Layla MoranLiberal DemocratOxford West and Abingdon
Munira WilsonLiberal DemocratTwickenham
Richard FoordLiberal DemocratTiverton and Honiton
Sarah DykeLiberal DemocratSomerton and Frome
Sarah GreenLiberal DemocratChesham and Amersham
Sarah OlneyLiberal DemocratRichmond Park
Tim FarronLiberal DemocratWestmorland and Lonsdale
Wendy ChamberlainLiberal DemocratNorth East Fife
Wera HobhouseLiberal DemocratBath
Ben LakePlaid CymruCeredigion
Hywel WilliamsPlaid CymruArfon
Liz Saville RobertsPlaid CymruDwyfor Meirionnydd
Alan BrownScottish National PartyKilmarnock and Loudoun
Alison ThewlissScottish National PartyGlasgow Central
Allan DoransScottish National PartyAyr, Carrick and Cumnock
Alyn SmithScottish National PartyStirling
Amy CallaghanScottish National PartyEast Dunbartonshire
Angela CrawleyScottish National PartyLanark and Hamilton East
Anne McLaughlinScottish National PartyGlasgow North East
Anum QaisarScottish National PartyAirdrie and Shotts
Brendan O’HaraScottish National PartyArgyll and Bute
Carol MonaghanScottish National PartyGlasgow North West
Chris LawScottish National PartyDundee West
Chris StephensScottish National PartyGlasgow South West
Dave DooganScottish National PartyAngus
David LindenScottish National PartyGlasgow East
Deidre BrockScottish National PartyEdinburgh North and Leith
Douglas ChapmanScottish National PartyDunfermline and West Fife
Drew HendryScottish National PartyInverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey
Gavin NewlandsScottish National PartyPaisley and Renfrewshire North
Hannah BardellScottish National PartyLivingston
Ian BlackfordScottish National PartyRoss, Skye and Lochaber
Joanna CherryScottish National PartyEdinburgh South West
John McNallyScottish National PartyFalkirk
John NicolsonScottish National PartyOchil and South Perthshire
Kirsten OswaldScottish National PartyEast Renfrewshire
Kirsty BlackmanScottish National PartyAberdeen North
Marion FellowsScottish National PartyMotherwell and Wishaw
Martin Docherty-HughesScottish National PartyWest Dunbartonshire
Martyn DayScottish National PartyLinlithgow and East Falkirk
Mhairi BlackScottish National PartyPaisley and Renfrewshire South
Owen ThompsonScottish National PartyMidlothian
Patricia GibsonScottish National PartyNorth Ayrshire and Arran
Patrick GradyScottish National PartyGlasgow North
Pete WishartScottish National PartyPerth and North Perthshire
Peter GrantScottish National PartyGlenrothes
Philippa WhitfordScottish National PartyCentral Ayrshire
Richard ThomsonScottish National PartyGordon
Ronnie CowanScottish National PartyInverclyde
Stephen FlynnScottish National PartyAberdeen South
Stewart HosieScottish National PartyDundee East
Stewart Malcolm McDonaldScottish National PartyGlasgow South
Stuart C McDonaldScottish National PartyCumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
Tommy SheppardScottish National PartyEdinburgh East
Claire HannaSocial Democratic & Labour PartyBelfast South
Colum EastwoodSocial Democratic & Labour PartyFoyle
Colleen FletcherLabourCoventry North East
Jeff SmithLabourManchester, Withington

MPs with no vote recorded

Neale HanveyAlba PartyKirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
Adam HollowayConservativeGravesham
Alok SharmaConservativeReading West
Andrea JenkynsConservativeMorley and Outwood
Andrew RosindellConservativeRomford
Caroline JohnsonConservativeSleaford and North Hykeham
Caroline NokesConservativeRomsey and Southampton North
Chris GreenConservativeBolton West
Chris SkidmoreConservativeKingswood
Craig MackinlayConservativeSouth Thanet
Dan PoulterConservativeCentral Suffolk and North Ipswich
Danny KrugerConservativeDevizes
David JonesConservativeClwyd West
Jake BerryConservativeRossendale and Darwen
James DuddridgeConservativeRochford and Southend East
Jesse NormanConservativeHereford and South Herefordshire
Jill MortimerConservativeHartlepool
Jo GideonConservativeStoke-on-Trent Central
John HayesConservativeSouth Holland and The Deepings
John RedwoodConservativeWokingham
Jonathan GullisConservativeStoke-on-Trent North
Julie MarsonConservativeHertford and Stortford
Marco LonghiConservativeDudley North
Mark FrancoisConservativeRayleigh and Wickford
Miriam CatesConservativePenistone and Stocksbridge
Natalie ElphickeConservativeDover
Rehman ChishtiConservativeGillingham and Rainham
Richard DraxConservativeSouth Dorset
Robert JenrickConservativeNewark
Robert SymsConservativePoole
Robin MillarConservativeAberconwy
Sarah DinesConservativeDerbyshire Dales
Simon ClarkeConservativeMiddlesbrough South and East Cleveland
Stephen McPartlandConservativeStevenage
Suella BravermanConservativeFareham
Theo ClarkeConservativeStafford
Tobias EllwoodConservativeBournemouth East
Tom HuntConservativeIpswich
William CashConservativeStone
Eleanor LaingDeputy SpeakerEpping Forest
Nigel EvansDeputy SpeakerRibble Valley
Roger GaleDeputy SpeakerNorth Thanet
Rosie WintertonDeputy SpeakerDoncaster Central
Bambos CharalambousIndependentEnfield, Southgate
Crispin BluntIndependentReigate
Geraint DaviesIndependentSwansea West
Julian KnightIndependentSolihull
Anneliese DoddsLabourOxford East
Jon CruddasLabourDagenham and Rainham
Karin SmythLabourBristol South
Lisa NandyLabourWigan
Mary Kelly FoyLabourCity of Durham
Paul BlomfieldLabourSheffield Central
Shabana MahmoodLabourBirmingham, Ladywood
Tonia AntoniazziLabourGower
Steven BonnarScottish National PartyCoatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
Chris HazzardSinn FéinSouth Down
Francie MolloySinn FéinMid Ulster
John FinucaneSinn FéinBelfast North
Michelle GildernewSinn FéinFermanagh and South Tyrone
Mickey BradySinn FéinNewry and Armagh
Órfhlaith BegleySinn FéinWest Tyrone
Paul MaskeySinn FéinBelfast West
Lindsay HoyleSpeakerChorley
Andrew BridgenThe Reclaim PartyNorth West Leicestershire

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons

