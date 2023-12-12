Rwanda scheme: This is how every MP voted on the Safety of Rwanda Bill

Find out how your MP voted
MPs voted this evening on the second reading Safety of Rwanda Bill – the government’s latest attempts to get its highly controversial Rwanda migration plan of the ground. Under the plan, asylum seekers who arrive in the UK other than through an existing asylum scheme would be deported to Rwanda where their claim would be processed.
Anyone granted asylum would be allowed to stay in Rwanda rather than the UK. Those whose claims are rejected would be deported to their country of origin could apply to settle there on other grounds, or seek asylum in another “safe third country”. If that is unsuccessful, they would be deported to their country of origin.
Despite the scheme being a central plank of the government’s migration policy, no one has yet been deported to Rwanda. Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that the Rwanda policy was unlawful as it leaves people sent to Rwanda open to human rights breaches. The bill MPs voted on this evening, therefore, seeks to redesignate Rwanda as a ‘safe country’. In doing so, the legislation would compel judges to treat Rwanda as a safe country and gives ministers the powers to disregard sections of the Human Rights Act.
The bill passed its second reading, with 313 MPs voting for it, and 269 voting against. As a result, the legislation will now continue its journey through parliament. That will include a stage where a committee of MPs looks in detail at the legislation, as well as a stage where the bill goes through the House of Lords.
Proposing the legislation has caused a crisis of Rishi Sunak’s leadership of the Conservative Party. There was disquiet on left of the party from MPs concerned about the human rights implications of the bill and the potential of the UK being on the wrong side of international obligations and international law. The right of the party, meanwhile, have said that it doesn’t go far enough and leaves the government over to continued legal challenge over deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Ultimately, the rebellion against the government from within its ranks remained small. No Tory MPs voted against the bill and just 38 abstained.
All Labour, Liberal Democrat, Green Party, SNP and Plaid Cymru MPs who voted on the bill voted against it.
Below is a full list of how MPs voted on the amendment. MPs under ‘no vote recorded’ did not vote on the amendment. Most of these MPs will have intentionally abstained – including the majority of Tory MPs missing from the list. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons. For example, Labour MP Anneliese Dodds tweeted to say she wasn’t able to vote as a result of having Covid-19.
MPs who voted for the Safety of Rwanda Bill
|Aaron Bell
|Conservative
|Newcastle-under-Lyme
|Adam Afriyie
|Conservative
|Windsor
|Alan Mak
|Conservative
|Havant
|Alberto Costa
|Conservative
|South Leicestershire
|Alec Shelbrooke
|Conservative
|Elmet and Rothwell
|Alex Burghart
|Conservative
|Brentwood and Ongar
|Alex Chalk
|Conservative
|Cheltenham
|Alexander Stafford
|Conservative
|Rother Valley
|Alicia Kearns
|Conservative
|Rutland and Melton
|Alister Jack
|Conservative
|Dumfries and Galloway
|Alun Cairns
|Conservative
|Vale of Glamorgan
|Amanda Milling
|Conservative
|Cannock Chase
|Andrea Leadsom
|Conservative
|South Northamptonshire
|Andrew Bowie
|Conservative
|West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
|Andrew Griffith
|Conservative
|Arundel and South Downs
|Andrew Jones
|Conservative
|Harrogate and Knaresborough
|Andrew Lewer
|Conservative
|Northampton South
|Andrew Mitchell
|Conservative
|Sutton Coldfield
|Andrew Murrison
|Conservative
|South West Wiltshire
|Andrew Percy
|Conservative
|Brigg and Goole
|Andrew Selous
|Conservative
|South West Bedfordshire
|Andrew Stephenson
|Conservative
|Pendle
|Andy Carter
|Conservative
|Warrington South
|Angela Richardson
|Conservative
|Guildford
|Anna Firth
|Conservative
|Southend West
|Anne Marie Morris
|Conservative
|Newton Abbot
|Anne-Marie Trevelyan
|Conservative
|Berwick-upon-Tweed
|Anthony Browne
|Conservative
|South Cambridgeshire
|Anthony Mangnall
|Conservative
|Totnes
|Antony Higginbotham
|Conservative
|Burnley
|Ben Bradley
|Conservative
|Mansfield
|Ben Everitt
|Conservative
|Milton Keynes North
|Ben Spencer
|Conservative
|Runnymede and Weybridge
|Ben Wallace
|Conservative
|Wyre and Preston North
|Bernard Jenkin
|Conservative
|Harwich and North Essex
|Bill Wiggin
|Conservative
|North Herefordshire
|Bim Afolami
|Conservative
|Hitchin and Harpenden
|Bob Blackman
|Conservative
|Harrow East
|Bob Seely
|Conservative
|Isle of Wight
|Brandon Lewis
|Conservative
|Great Yarmouth
|Brendan Clarke-Smith
|Conservative
|Bassetlaw
|Caroline Ansell
|Conservative
|Eastbourne
|Caroline Dinenage
|Conservative
|Gosport
|Charles Walker
|Conservative
|Broxbourne
|Cherilyn Mackrory
|Conservative
|Truro and Falmouth
|Chloe Smith
|Conservative
|Norwich North
|Chris Clarkson
|Conservative
|Heywood and Middleton
|Chris Grayling
|Conservative
|Epsom and Ewell
|Chris Heaton-Harris
|Conservative
|Daventry
|Chris Loder
|Conservative
|West Dorset
|Chris Philp
|Conservative
|Croydon South
|Christopher Chope
|Conservative
|Christchurch
|Claire Coutinho
|Conservative
|East Surrey
|Conor Burns
|Conservative
|Bournemouth West
|Craig Tracey
|Conservative
|North Warwickshire
|Craig Whittaker
|Conservative
|Calder Valley
|Craig Williams
|Conservative
|Montgomeryshire
|Damian Collins
|Conservative
|Folkestone and Hythe
|Damian Green
|Conservative
|Ashford
|Damian Hinds
|Conservative
|East Hampshire
|Damien Moore
|Conservative
|Southport
|Daniel Kawczynski
|Conservative
|Shrewsbury and Atcham
|Darren Henry
|Conservative
|Broxtowe
|David Davis
|Conservative
|Haltemprice and Howden
|David Duguid
|Conservative
|Banff and Buchan
|David Evennett
|Conservative
|Bexleyheath and Crayford
|David Johnston
|Conservative
|Wantage
|David Morris
|Conservative
|Morecambe and Lunesdale
|David Mundell
|Conservative
|Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
|David Rutley
|Conservative
|Macclesfield
|David Simmonds
|Conservative
|Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
|David T C Davies
|Conservative
|Monmouth
|Dean Russell
|Conservative
|Watford
|Dehenna Davison
|Conservative
|Bishop Auckland
|Derek Thomas
|Conservative
|St Ives
|Desmond Swayne
|Conservative
|New Forest West
|Dominic Raab
|Conservative
|Esher and Walton
|Douglas Ross
|Conservative
|Moray
|Duncan Baker
|Conservative
|North Norfolk
|Eddie Hughes
|Conservative
|Walsall North
|Edward Argar
|Conservative
|Charnwood
|Edward Leigh
|Conservative
|Gainsborough
|Edward Timpson
|Conservative
|Eddisbury
|Elizabeth Truss
|Conservative
|South West Norfolk
|Elliot Colburn
|Conservative
|Carshalton and Wallington
|Esther McVey
|Conservative
|Tatton
|Fay Jones
|Conservative
|Brecon and Radnorshire
|Felicity Buchan
|Conservative
|Kensington
|Fiona Bruce
|Conservative
|Congleton
|Flick Drummond
|Conservative
|Meon Valley
|Gagan Mohindra
|Conservative
|South West Hertfordshire
|Gareth Bacon
|Conservative
|Orpington
|Gareth Davies
|Conservative
|Grantham and Stamford
|Gareth Johnson
|Conservative
|Dartford
|Gary Sambrook
|Conservative
|Birmingham, Northfield
|Gary Streeter
|Conservative
|South West Devon
|Gavin Williamson
|Conservative
|South Staffordshire
|Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
|Conservative
|The Cotswolds
|Geoffrey Cox
|Conservative
|Torridge and West Devon
|George Eustice
|Conservative
|Camborne and Redruth
|George Freeman
|Conservative
|Mid Norfolk
|Giles Watling
|Conservative
|Clacton
|Gillian Keegan
|Conservative
|Chichester
|Gordon Henderson
|Conservative
|Sittingbourne and Sheppey
|Graham Brady
|Conservative
|Altrincham and Sale West
|Graham Stuart
|Conservative
|Beverley and Holderness
|Grant Shapps
|Conservative
|Welwyn Hatfield
|Greg Clark
|Conservative
|Tunbridge Wells
|Greg Hands
|Conservative
|Chelsea and Fulham
|Greg Knight
|Conservative
|East Yorkshire
|Greg Smith
|Conservative
|Buckingham
|Guy Opperman
|Conservative
|Hexham
|Harriett Baldwin
|Conservative
|West Worcestershire
|Heather Wheeler
|Conservative
|South Derbyshire
|Helen Grant
|Conservative
|Maidstone and The Weald
|Helen Whately
|Conservative
|Faversham and Mid Kent
|Henry Smith
|Conservative
|Crawley
|Holly Mumby-Croft
|Conservative
|Scunthorpe
|Huw Merriman
|Conservative
|Bexhill and Battle
|Iain Duncan Smith
|Conservative
|Chingford and Woodford Green
|Iain Stewart
|Conservative
|Milton Keynes South
|Ian Levy
|Conservative
|Blyth Valley
|Ian Liddell-Grainger
|Conservative
|Bridgwater and West Somerset
|Jack Brereton
|Conservative
|Stoke-on-Trent South
|Jack Lopresti
|Conservative
|Filton and Bradley Stoke
|Jackie Doyle-Price
|Conservative
|Thurrock
|Jacob Rees-Mogg
|Conservative
|North East Somerset
|Jacob Young
|Conservative
|Redcar
|James Cartlidge
|Conservative
|South Suffolk
|James Cleverly
|Conservative
|Braintree
|James Daly
|Conservative
|Bury North
|James Davies
|Conservative
|Vale of Clwyd
|James Gray
|Conservative
|North Wiltshire
|James Grundy
|Conservative
|Leigh
|James Heappey
|Conservative
|Wells
|James Morris
|Conservative
|Halesowen and Rowley Regis
|James Sunderland
|Conservative
|Bracknell
|James Wild
|Conservative
|North West Norfolk
|Jamie Wallis
|Conservative
|Bridgend
|Jane Hunt
|Conservative
|Loughborough
|Jane Stevenson
|Conservative
|Wolverhampton North East
|Jason McCartney
|Conservative
|Colne Valley
|Jeremy Hunt
|Conservative
|South West Surrey
|Jeremy Quin
|Conservative
|Horsham
|Jeremy Wright
|Conservative
|Kenilworth and Southam
|Jerome Mayhew
|Conservative
|Broadland
|Jo Churchill
|Conservative
|Bury St Edmunds
|John Baron
|Conservative
|Basildon and Billericay
|John Glen
|Conservative
|Salisbury
|John Howell
|Conservative
|Henley
|John Lamont
|Conservative
|Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
|John Penrose
|Conservative
|Weston-super-Mare
|John Stevenson
|Conservative
|Carlisle
|John Whittingdale
|Conservative
|Maldon
|Johnny Mercer
|Conservative
|Plymouth, Moor View
|Jonathan Djanogly
|Conservative
|Huntingdon
|Jonathan Lord
|Conservative
|Woking
|Joy Morrissey
|Conservative
|Beaconsfield
|Julia Lopez
|Conservative
|Hornchurch and Upminster
|Julian Lewis
|Conservative
|New Forest East
|Julian Smith
|Conservative
|Skipton and Ripon
|Julian Sturdy
|Conservative
|York Outer
|Justin Tomlinson
|Conservative
|North Swindon
|Karen Bradley
|Conservative
|Staffordshire Moorlands
|Karl McCartney
|Conservative
|Lincoln
|Kate Kniveton
|Conservative
|Burton
|Katherine Fletcher
|Conservative
|South Ribble
|Kelly Tolhurst
|Conservative
|Rochester and Strood
|Kemi Badenoch
|Conservative
|Saffron Walden
|Kevin Foster
|Conservative
|Torbay
|Kevin Hollinrake
|Conservative
|Thirsk and Malton
|Kieran Mullan
|Conservative
|Crewe and Nantwich
|Kit Malthouse
|Conservative
|North West Hampshire
|Kwasi Kwarteng
|Conservative
|Spelthorne
|Laura Farris
|Conservative
|Newbury
|Laura Trott
|Conservative
|Sevenoaks
|Laurence Robertson
|Conservative
|Tewkesbury
|Lee Anderson
|Conservative
|Ashfield
|Lee Rowley
|Conservative
|North East Derbyshire
|Leo Docherty
|Conservative
|Aldershot
|Lia Nici
|Conservative
|Great Grimsby
|Liam Fox
|Conservative
|North Somerset
|Lisa Cameron
|Conservative
|East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow
|Louie French
|Conservative
|Old Bexley and Sidcup
|Lucy Allan
|Conservative
|Telford
|Lucy Frazer
|Conservative
|South East Cambridgeshire
|Luke Evans
|Conservative
|Bosworth
|Luke Hall
|Conservative
|Thornbury and Yate
|Maggie Throup
|Conservative
|Erewash
|Marcus Fysh
|Conservative
|Yeovil
|Marcus Jones
|Conservative
|Nuneaton
|Maria Caulfield
|Conservative
|Lewes
|Maria Miller
|Conservative
|Basingstoke
|Mark Eastwood
|Conservative
|Dewsbury
|Mark Garnier
|Conservative
|Wyre Forest
|Mark Harper
|Conservative
|Forest of Dean
|Mark Jenkinson
|Conservative
|Workington
|Mark Logan
|Conservative
|Bolton North East
|Mark Menzies
|Conservative
|Fylde
|Mark Pawsey
|Conservative
|Rugby
|Mark Pritchard
|Conservative
|The Wrekin
|Mark Spencer
|Conservative
|Sherwood
|Martin Vickers
|Conservative
|Cleethorpes
|Mary Robinson
|Conservative
|Cheadle
|Matt Vickers
|Conservative
|Stockton South
|Matt Warman
|Conservative
|Boston and Skegness
|Matthew Offord
|Conservative
|Hendon
|Mel Stride
|Conservative
|Central Devon
|Michael Ellis
|Conservative
|Northampton North
|Michael Fabricant
|Conservative
|Lichfield
|Michael Gove
|Conservative
|Surrey Heath
|Michael Tomlinson
|Conservative
|Mid Dorset and North Poole
|Michelle Donelan
|Conservative
|Chippenham
|Mike Freer
|Conservative
|Finchley and Golders Green
|Mike Penning
|Conservative
|Hemel Hempstead
|Mike Wood
|Conservative
|Dudley South
|Mims Davies
|Conservative
|Mid Sussex
|Nadhim Zahawi
|Conservative
|Stratford-on-Avon
|Neil Hudson
|Conservative
|Penrith and The Border
|Neil O’Brien
|Conservative
|Harborough
|Nick Fletcher
|Conservative
|Don Valley
|Nick Gibb
|Conservative
|Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
|Nickie Aiken
|Conservative
|Cities of London and Westminster
|Nicola Richards
|Conservative
|West Bromwich East
|Nigel Huddleston
|Conservative
|Mid Worcestershire
|Nigel Mills
|Conservative
|Amber Valley
|Nusrat Ghani
|Conservative
|Wealden
|Oliver Dowden
|Conservative
|Hertsmere
|Oliver Heald
|Conservative
|North East Hertfordshire
|Paul Beresford
|Conservative
|Mole Valley
|Paul Bristow
|Conservative
|Peterborough
|Paul Holmes
|Conservative
|Eastleigh
|Paul Howell
|Conservative
|Sedgefield
|Paul Maynard
|Conservative
|Blackpool North and Cleveleys
|Paul Scully
|Conservative
|Sutton and Cheam
|Pauline Latham
|Conservative
|Mid Derbyshire
|Penny Mordaunt
|Conservative
|Portsmouth North
|Peter Aldous
|Conservative
|Waveney
|Peter Bottomley
|Conservative
|Worthing West
|Peter Gibson
|Conservative
|Darlington
|Philip Davies
|Conservative
|Shipley
|Philip Dunne
|Conservative
|Ludlow
|Philip Hollobone
|Conservative
|Kettering
|Priti Patel
|Conservative
|Witham
|Rachel Maclean
|Conservative
|Redditch
|Ranil Jayawardena
|Conservative
|North East Hampshire
|Rebecca Harris
|Conservative
|Castle Point
|Rebecca Pow
|Conservative
|Taunton Deane
|Richard Bacon
|Conservative
|South Norfolk
|Richard Fuller
|Conservative
|North East Bedfordshire
|Richard Graham
|Conservative
|Gloucester
|Richard Holden
|Conservative
|North West Durham
|Rishi Sunak
|Conservative
|Richmond (Yorks)
|Rob Butler
|Conservative
|Aylesbury
|Robbie Moore
|Conservative
|Keighley
|Robert Buckland
|Conservative
|South Swindon
|Robert Courts
|Conservative
|Witney
|Robert Goodwill
|Conservative
|Scarborough and Whitby
|Robert Halfon
|Conservative
|Harlow
|Robert Largan
|Conservative
|High Peak
|Robert Neill
|Conservative
|Bromley and Chislehurst
|Robin Walker
|Conservative
|Worcester
|Royston Smith
|Conservative
|Southampton, Itchen
|Ruth Edwards
|Conservative
|Rushcliffe
|Sajid Javid
|Conservative
|Bromsgrove
|Sally-Ann Hart
|Conservative
|Hastings and Rye
|Saqib Bhatti
|Conservative
|Meriden
|Sara Britcliffe
|Conservative
|Hyndburn
|Sarah Atherton
|Conservative
|Wrexham
|Scott Mann
|Conservative
|North Cornwall
|Selaine Saxby
|Conservative
|North Devon
|Shailesh Vara
|Conservative
|North West Cambridgeshire
|Shaun Bailey
|Conservative
|West Bromwich West
|Sheryll Murray
|Conservative
|South East Cornwall
|Simon Baynes
|Conservative
|Clwyd South
|Simon Fell
|Conservative
|Barrow and Furness
|Simon Hart
|Conservative
|Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire
|Simon Hoare
|Conservative
|North Dorset
|Simon Jupp
|Conservative
|East Devon
|Siobhan Baillie
|Conservative
|Stroud
|Stephen Crabb
|Conservative
|Preseli Pembrokeshire
|Stephen Hammond
|Conservative
|Wimbledon
|Stephen Metcalfe
|Conservative
|South Basildon and East Thurrock
|Steve Baker
|Conservative
|Wycombe
|Steve Barclay
|Conservative
|North East Cambridgeshire
|Steve Brine
|Conservative
|Winchester
|Steve Double
|Conservative
|St Austell and Newquay
|Steve Tuckwell
|Conservative
|Uxbridge and South Ruislip
|Stuart Anderson
|Conservative
|Wolverhampton South West
|Stuart Andrew
|Conservative
|Pudsey
|Suzanne Webb
|Conservative
|Stourbridge
|Theresa May
|Conservative
|Maidenhead
|Theresa Villiers
|Conservative
|Chipping Barnet
|Thérèse Coffey
|Conservative
|Suffolk Coastal
|Tim Loughton
|Conservative
|East Worthing and Shoreham
|Tom Pursglove
|Conservative
|Corby
|Tom Randall
|Conservative
|Gedling
|Tom Tugendhat
|Conservative
|Tonbridge and Malling
|Tracey Crouch
|Conservative
|Chatham and Aylesford
|Trudy Harrison
|Conservative
|Copeland
|Vicky Ford
|Conservative
|Chelmsford
|Victoria Atkins
|Conservative
|Louth and Horncastle
|Victoria Prentis
|Conservative
|Banbury
|Virginia Crosbie
|Conservative
|Ynys Môn
|Wendy Morton
|Conservative
|Aldridge-Brownhills
|Will Quince
|Conservative
|Colchester
|William Wragg
|Conservative
|Hazel Grove
|Bob Stewart
|Independent
|Beckenham
|Matt Hancock
|Independent
|West Suffolk
|Peter Bone
|Independent
|Wellingborough
|Rob Roberts
|Independent
|Delyn
|Scott Benton
|Independent
|Blackpool South
|Amanda Solloway
|Conservative
|Derby North
|Mark Fletcher
|Conservative
|Bolsover
MPs who voted against the Safety of Rwanda Bill
|Kenny MacAskill
|Alba Party
|East Lothian
|Stephen Farry
|Alliance
|North Down
|Carla Lockhart
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Upper Bann
|Gavin Robinson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Belfast East
|Gregory Campbell
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Londonderry
|Ian Paisley
|Democratic Unionist Party
|North Antrim
|Jeffrey M Donaldson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Lagan Valley
|Jim Shannon
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Strangford
|Paul Girvan
|Democratic Unionist Party
|South Antrim
|Sammy Wilson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Antrim
|Caroline Lucas
|Green Party
|Brighton, Pavilion
|Andy McDonald
|Independent
|Middlesbrough
|Angus Brendan MacNeil
|Independent
|Na h-Eileanan an Iar
|Christina Rees
|Independent
|Neath
|Claudia Webbe
|Independent
|Leicester East
|Conor McGinn
|Independent
|St Helens North
|Diane Abbott
|Independent
|Hackney North and Stoke Newington
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Independent
|Islington North
|Jonathan Edwards
|Independent
|Carmarthen East and Dinefwr
|Nicholas Brown
|Independent
|Newcastle upon Tyne East
|Abena Oppong-Asare
|Labour
|Erith and Thamesmead
|Afzal Khan
|Labour
|Manchester, Gorton
|Alan Campbell
|Labour
|Tynemouth
|Alan Whitehead
|Labour
|Southampton, Test
|Alex Cunningham
|Labour
|Stockton North
|Alex Davies-Jones
|Labour
|Pontypridd
|Alex Norris
|Labour
|Nottingham North
|Alex Sobel
|Labour
|Leeds North West
|Alison McGovern
|Labour
|Wirral South
|Alistair Strathern
|Labour
|Mid Bedfordshire
|Andrew Gwynne
|Labour
|Denton and Reddish
|Andrew Western
|Labour
|Stretford and Urmston
|Andy Slaughter
|Labour
|Hammersmith
|Angela Eagle
|Labour
|Wallasey
|Angela Rayner
|Labour
|Ashton-under-Lyne
|Anna McMorrin
|Labour
|Cardiff North
|Apsana Begum
|Labour
|Poplar and Limehouse
|Ashley Dalton
|Labour
|West Lancashire
|Barbara Keeley
|Labour
|Worsley and Eccles South
|Barry Gardiner
|Labour
|Brent North
|Barry Sheerman
|Labour
|Huddersfield
|Bell Ribeiro-Addy
|Labour
|Streatham
|Ben Bradshaw
|Labour
|Exeter
|Beth Winter
|Labour
|Cynon Valley
|Bill Esterson
|Labour
|Sefton Central
|Bridget Phillipson
|Labour
|Houghton and Sunderland South
|Carolyn Harris
|Labour
|Swansea East
|Cat Smith
|Labour
|Lancaster and Fleetwood
|Catherine McKinnell
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne North
|Catherine West
|Labour
|Hornsey and Wood Green
|Charlotte Nichols
|Labour
|Warrington North
|Chi Onwurah
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne Central
|Chris Bryant
|Labour
|Rhondda
|Chris Elmore
|Labour
|Ogmore
|Chris Evans
|Labour
|Islwyn
|Christian Wakeford
|Labour
|Bury South
|Clive Betts
|Labour
|Sheffield South East
|Clive Efford
|Labour
|Eltham
|Clive Lewis
|Labour
|Norwich South
|Dan Carden
|Labour
|Liverpool, Walton
|Dan Jarvis
|Labour
|Barnsley Central
|Daniel Zeichner
|Labour
|Cambridge
|Darren Jones
|Labour
|Bristol North West
|David Lammy
|Labour
|Tottenham
|Dawn Butler
|Labour
|Brent Central
|Debbie Abrahams
|Labour
|Oldham East and Saddleworth
|Derek Twigg
|Labour
|Halton
|Diana Johnson
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull North
|Edward Miliband
|Labour
|Doncaster North
|Ellie Reeves
|Labour
|Lewisham West and Penge
|Emily Thornberry
|Labour
|Islington South and Finsbury
|Emma Hardy
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle
|Emma Lewell-Buck
|Labour
|South Shields
|Fabian Hamilton
|Labour
|Leeds North East
|Feryal Clark
|Labour
|Enfield North
|Fleur Anderson
|Labour
|Putney
|Florence Eshalomi
|Labour
|Vauxhall
|Gareth Thomas
|Labour
|Harrow West
|George Howarth
|Labour
|Knowsley
|Gerald Jones
|Labour
|Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney
|Gill Furniss
|Labour
|Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough
|Graham Stringer
|Labour
|Blackley and Broughton
|Grahame Morris
|Labour
|Easington
|Harriet Harman
|Labour
|Camberwell and Peckham
|Helen Hayes
|Labour
|Dulwich and West Norwood
|Hilary Benn
|Labour
|Leeds Central
|Holly Lynch
|Labour
|Halifax
|Ian Byrne
|Labour
|Liverpool, West Derby
|Ian Lavery
|Labour
|Wansbeck
|Ian Mearns
|Labour
|Gateshead
|Ian Murray
|Labour
|Edinburgh South
|Imran Hussain
|Labour
|Bradford East
|James Murray
|Labour
|Ealing North
|Janet Daby
|Labour
|Lewisham East
|Jess Phillips
|Labour
|Birmingham, Yardley
|Jessica Morden
|Labour
|Newport East
|Jim McMahon
|Labour
|Oldham West and Royton
|Jo Stevens
|Labour
|Cardiff Central
|John Cryer
|Labour
|Leyton and Wanstead
|John Healey
|Labour
|Wentworth and Dearne
|John McDonnell
|Labour
|Hayes and Harlington
|John Spellar
|Labour
|Warley
|Jon Trickett
|Labour
|Hemsworth
|Jonathan Ashworth
|Labour
|Leicester South
|Jonathan Reynolds
|Labour
|Stalybridge and Hyde
|Judith Cummins
|Labour
|Bradford South
|Julie Elliott
|Labour
|Sunderland Central
|Justin Madders
|Labour
|Ellesmere Port and Neston
|Karen Buck
|Labour
|Westminster North
|Karl Turner
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull East
|Kate Hollern
|Labour
|Blackburn
|Kate Osamor
|Labour
|Edmonton
|Kate Osborne
|Labour
|Jarrow
|Keir Mather
|Labour
|Selby and Ainsty
|Keir Starmer
|Labour
|Holborn and St Pancras
|Kerry McCarthy
|Labour
|Bristol East
|Kevan Jones
|Labour
|North Durham
|Kevin Brennan
|Labour
|Cardiff West
|Khalid Mahmood
|Labour
|Birmingham, Perry Barr
|Kim Johnson
|Labour
|Liverpool, Riverside
|Kim Leadbeater
|Labour
|Batley and Spen
|Liam Byrne
|Labour
|Birmingham, Hodge Hill
|Lilian Greenwood
|Labour
|Nottingham South
|Liz Kendall
|Labour
|Leicester West
|Liz Twist
|Labour
|Blaydon
|Lloyd Russell-Moyle
|Labour
|Brighton, Kemptown
|Louise Haigh
|Labour
|Sheffield, Heeley
|Lucy Powell
|Labour
|Manchester Central
|Luke Pollard
|Labour
|Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport
|Lyn Brown
|Labour
|West Ham
|Margaret Beckett
|Labour
|Derby South
|Margaret Greenwood
|Labour
|Wirral West
|Margaret Hodge
|Labour
|Barking
|Maria Eagle
|Labour
|Garston and Halewood
|Marie Rimmer
|Labour
|St Helens South and Whiston
|Mark Hendrick
|Labour
|Preston
|Mark Tami
|Labour
|Alyn and Deeside
|Marsha De Cordova
|Labour
|Battersea
|Mary Glindon
|Labour
|North Tyneside
|Matt Rodda
|Labour
|Reading East
|Matt Western
|Labour
|Warwick and Leamington
|Matthew Pennycook
|Labour
|Greenwich and Woolwich
|Meg Hillier
|Labour
|Hackney South and Shoreditch
|Michael Shanks
|Labour
|Rutherglen and Hamilton West
|Mick Whitley
|Labour
|Birkenhead
|Mike Amesbury
|Labour
|Weaver Vale
|Mike Kane
|Labour
|Wythenshawe and Sale East
|Mohammad Yasin
|Labour
|Bedford
|Nadia Whittome
|Labour
|Nottingham East
|Navendu Mishra
|Labour
|Stockport
|Naz Shah
|Labour
|Bradford West
|Neil Coyle
|Labour
|Bermondsey and Old Southwark
|Nia Griffith
|Labour
|Llanelli
|Nick Smith
|Labour
|Blaenau Gwent
|Nick Thomas-Symonds
|Labour
|Torfaen
|Olivia Blake
|Labour
|Sheffield, Hallam
|Pat McFadden
|Labour
|Wolverhampton South East
|Paula Barker
|Labour
|Liverpool, Wavertree
|Paulette Hamilton
|Labour
|Birmingham, Erdington
|Peter Dowd
|Labour
|Bootle
|Peter Kyle
|Labour
|Hove
|Preet Kaur Gill
|Labour
|Birmingham, Edgbaston
|Rachael Maskell
|Labour
|York Central
|Rachel Hopkins
|Labour
|Luton South
|Rachel Reeves
|Labour
|Leeds West
|Rebecca Long Bailey
|Labour
|Salford and Eccles
|Richard Burgon
|Labour
|Leeds East
|Rosena Allin-Khan
|Labour
|Tooting
|Rosie Duffield
|Labour
|Canterbury
|Rupa Huq
|Labour
|Ealing Central and Acton
|Rushanara Ali
|Labour
|Bethnal Green and Bow
|Ruth Cadbury
|Labour
|Brentford and Isleworth
|Ruth Jones
|Labour
|Newport West
|Sam Tarry
|Labour
|Ilford South
|Samantha Dixon
|Labour
|City of Chester
|Sarah Champion
|Labour
|Rotherham
|Sarah Edwards
|Labour
|Tamworth
|Sarah Jones
|Labour
|Croydon Central
|Sarah Owen
|Labour
|Luton North
|Seema Malhotra
|Labour
|Feltham and Heston
|Sharon Hodgson
|Labour
|Washington and Sunderland West
|Simon Lightwood
|Labour
|Wakefield
|Siobhain McDonagh
|Labour
|Mitcham and Morden
|Stella Creasy
|Labour
|Walthamstow
|Stephanie Peacock
|Labour
|Barnsley East
|Stephen Doughty
|Labour
|Cardiff South and Penarth
|Stephen Kinnock
|Labour
|Aberavon
|Stephen Morgan
|Labour
|Portsmouth South
|Stephen Timms
|Labour
|East Ham
|Steve McCabe
|Labour
|Birmingham, Selly Oak
|Steve Reed
|Labour
|Croydon North
|Tahir Ali
|Labour
|Birmingham, Hall Green
|Taiwo Owatemi
|Labour
|Coventry North West
|Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
|Labour
|Slough
|Thangam Debbonaire
|Labour
|Bristol West
|Toby Perkins
|Labour
|Chesterfield
|Tony Lloyd
|Labour
|Rochdale
|Tulip Siddiq
|Labour
|Hampstead and Kilburn
|Valerie Vaz
|Labour
|Walsall South
|Vicky Foxcroft
|Labour
|Lewisham, Deptford
|Virendra Sharma
|Labour
|Ealing, Southall
|Wayne David
|Labour
|Caerphilly
|Wes Streeting
|Labour
|Ilford North
|Yasmin Qureshi
|Labour
|Bolton South East
|Yvette Cooper
|Labour
|Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford
|Yvonne Fovargue
|Labour
|Makerfield
|Zarah Sultana
|Labour
|Coventry South
|Alistair Carmichael
|Liberal Democrat
|Orkney and Shetland
|Christine Jardine
|Liberal Democrat
|Edinburgh West
|Daisy Cooper
|Liberal Democrat
|St Albans
|Ed Davey
|Liberal Democrat
|Kingston and Surbiton
|Helen Morgan
|Liberal Democrat
|North Shropshire
|Jamie Stone
|Liberal Democrat
|Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
|Layla Moran
|Liberal Democrat
|Oxford West and Abingdon
|Munira Wilson
|Liberal Democrat
|Twickenham
|Richard Foord
|Liberal Democrat
|Tiverton and Honiton
|Sarah Dyke
|Liberal Democrat
|Somerton and Frome
|Sarah Green
|Liberal Democrat
|Chesham and Amersham
|Sarah Olney
|Liberal Democrat
|Richmond Park
|Tim Farron
|Liberal Democrat
|Westmorland and Lonsdale
|Wendy Chamberlain
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Fife
|Wera Hobhouse
|Liberal Democrat
|Bath
|Ben Lake
|Plaid Cymru
|Ceredigion
|Hywel Williams
|Plaid Cymru
|Arfon
|Liz Saville Roberts
|Plaid Cymru
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|Alan Brown
|Scottish National Party
|Kilmarnock and Loudoun
|Alison Thewliss
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow Central
|Allan Dorans
|Scottish National Party
|Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
|Alyn Smith
|Scottish National Party
|Stirling
|Amy Callaghan
|Scottish National Party
|East Dunbartonshire
|Angela Crawley
|Scottish National Party
|Lanark and Hamilton East
|Anne McLaughlin
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow North East
|Anum Qaisar
|Scottish National Party
|Airdrie and Shotts
|Brendan O’Hara
|Scottish National Party
|Argyll and Bute
|Carol Monaghan
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow North West
|Chris Law
|Scottish National Party
|Dundee West
|Chris Stephens
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow South West
|Dave Doogan
|Scottish National Party
|Angus
|David Linden
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow East
|Deidre Brock
|Scottish National Party
|Edinburgh North and Leith
|Douglas Chapman
|Scottish National Party
|Dunfermline and West Fife
|Drew Hendry
|Scottish National Party
|Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey
|Gavin Newlands
|Scottish National Party
|Paisley and Renfrewshire North
|Hannah Bardell
|Scottish National Party
|Livingston
|Ian Blackford
|Scottish National Party
|Ross, Skye and Lochaber
|Joanna Cherry
|Scottish National Party
|Edinburgh South West
|John McNally
|Scottish National Party
|Falkirk
|John Nicolson
|Scottish National Party
|Ochil and South Perthshire
|Kirsten Oswald
|Scottish National Party
|East Renfrewshire
|Kirsty Blackman
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen North
|Marion Fellows
|Scottish National Party
|Motherwell and Wishaw
|Martin Docherty-Hughes
|Scottish National Party
|West Dunbartonshire
|Martyn Day
|Scottish National Party
|Linlithgow and East Falkirk
|Mhairi Black
|Scottish National Party
|Paisley and Renfrewshire South
|Owen Thompson
|Scottish National Party
|Midlothian
|Patricia Gibson
|Scottish National Party
|North Ayrshire and Arran
|Patrick Grady
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow North
|Pete Wishart
|Scottish National Party
|Perth and North Perthshire
|Peter Grant
|Scottish National Party
|Glenrothes
|Philippa Whitford
|Scottish National Party
|Central Ayrshire
|Richard Thomson
|Scottish National Party
|Gordon
|Ronnie Cowan
|Scottish National Party
|Inverclyde
|Stephen Flynn
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen South
|Stewart Hosie
|Scottish National Party
|Dundee East
|Stewart Malcolm McDonald
|Scottish National Party
|Glasgow South
|Stuart C McDonald
|Scottish National Party
|Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East
|Tommy Sheppard
|Scottish National Party
|Edinburgh East
|Claire Hanna
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Belfast South
|Colum Eastwood
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Foyle
|Colleen Fletcher
|Labour
|Coventry North East
|Jeff Smith
|Labour
|Manchester, Withington
MPs with no vote recorded
|Neale Hanvey
|Alba Party
|Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath
|Adam Holloway
|Conservative
|Gravesham
|Alok Sharma
|Conservative
|Reading West
|Andrea Jenkyns
|Conservative
|Morley and Outwood
|Andrew Rosindell
|Conservative
|Romford
|Caroline Johnson
|Conservative
|Sleaford and North Hykeham
|Caroline Nokes
|Conservative
|Romsey and Southampton North
|Chris Green
|Conservative
|Bolton West
|Chris Skidmore
|Conservative
|Kingswood
|Craig Mackinlay
|Conservative
|South Thanet
|Dan Poulter
|Conservative
|Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
|Danny Kruger
|Conservative
|Devizes
|David Jones
|Conservative
|Clwyd West
|Jake Berry
|Conservative
|Rossendale and Darwen
|James Duddridge
|Conservative
|Rochford and Southend East
|Jesse Norman
|Conservative
|Hereford and South Herefordshire
|Jill Mortimer
|Conservative
|Hartlepool
|Jo Gideon
|Conservative
|Stoke-on-Trent Central
|John Hayes
|Conservative
|South Holland and The Deepings
|John Redwood
|Conservative
|Wokingham
|Jonathan Gullis
|Conservative
|Stoke-on-Trent North
|Julie Marson
|Conservative
|Hertford and Stortford
|Marco Longhi
|Conservative
|Dudley North
|Mark Francois
|Conservative
|Rayleigh and Wickford
|Miriam Cates
|Conservative
|Penistone and Stocksbridge
|Natalie Elphicke
|Conservative
|Dover
|Rehman Chishti
|Conservative
|Gillingham and Rainham
|Richard Drax
|Conservative
|South Dorset
|Robert Jenrick
|Conservative
|Newark
|Robert Syms
|Conservative
|Poole
|Robin Millar
|Conservative
|Aberconwy
|Sarah Dines
|Conservative
|Derbyshire Dales
|Simon Clarke
|Conservative
|Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
|Stephen McPartland
|Conservative
|Stevenage
|Suella Braverman
|Conservative
|Fareham
|Theo Clarke
|Conservative
|Stafford
|Tobias Ellwood
|Conservative
|Bournemouth East
|Tom Hunt
|Conservative
|Ipswich
|William Cash
|Conservative
|Stone
|Eleanor Laing
|Deputy Speaker
|Epping Forest
|Nigel Evans
|Deputy Speaker
|Ribble Valley
|Roger Gale
|Deputy Speaker
|North Thanet
|Rosie Winterton
|Deputy Speaker
|Doncaster Central
|Bambos Charalambous
|Independent
|Enfield, Southgate
|Crispin Blunt
|Independent
|Reigate
|Geraint Davies
|Independent
|Swansea West
|Julian Knight
|Independent
|Solihull
|Anneliese Dodds
|Labour
|Oxford East
|Jon Cruddas
|Labour
|Dagenham and Rainham
|Karin Smyth
|Labour
|Bristol South
|Lisa Nandy
|Labour
|Wigan
|Mary Kelly Foy
|Labour
|City of Durham
|Paul Blomfield
|Labour
|Sheffield Central
|Shabana Mahmood
|Labour
|Birmingham, Ladywood
|Tonia Antoniazzi
|Labour
|Gower
|Steven Bonnar
|Scottish National Party
|Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill
|Chris Hazzard
|Sinn Féin
|South Down
|Francie Molloy
|Sinn Féin
|Mid Ulster
|John Finucane
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast North
|Michelle Gildernew
|Sinn Féin
|Fermanagh and South Tyrone
|Mickey Brady
|Sinn Féin
|Newry and Armagh
|Órfhlaith Begley
|Sinn Féin
|West Tyrone
|Paul Maskey
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast West
|Lindsay Hoyle
|Speaker
|Chorley
|Andrew Bridgen
|The Reclaim Party
|North West Leicestershire
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons
