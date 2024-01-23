COP26 President tears into oil and gas bill as MPs vote it through

Climate campaigners accuse Tory MPs of "shameful dereliction of duty”

Former Tory Cabinet minister Alok Sharma tore apart the Government’s new oil and gas bill before it passed through the Commons, as he stressed that the UK’s promise to phase out fossil fuels will be broken.

On Monday evening, the Government’s Offshore Petroleum Licensing Bill passed through its second reading in the House of Commons despite widespread condemnation from climate campaigners.

The legislation seeks to maximise North Sea oil and gas production, requiring the industry regulator to run regular rounds for new oil and gas licences, pushing fossil fuel production.

Alok Sharma, who was the Cop26 president, abstained from voting, as he spoke out in Parliament against a law which will merely “reinforce the unfortunate perception about the UK rowing back from climate action”.

“We have seen the impacts of the changing climate around us daily, 2023 was the hottest year on record globally, in recent weeks many people have faced flooding again in our country including in my own constituency, we really shouldn’t need anymore wakeup calls to put aside the distractions and act with the urgency the situation demands,” Sharma said.

Sharma told MPs that 200,000 jobs had been lost in the past decade despite new drilling and argued that the government should be focusing instead on “more wind power, more solar, more nuclear”.

He went on: “This bill is about improving domestic energy security. But I think we all understand that the oil and gas extracted from the North Sea is owned by private enterprises and the government does not control who it is sold to.”

Other Tory MPs have publicly opposed the bill, Theresa May raised concerns over increased licensing plans, while former Tory energy minister Chris Skidmore quit as an MP over the bill, which he called a “tragedy”.

“I can also no longer condone nor continue to support a government that is committed to a course of action that I know is wrong and will cause future harm,” Skidmore said on his resignation.

Despite the criticism, no Conservative MP voted against the bill, which was passed through with 293 votes for, 211 against.

A new poll revealed that public opinion is not viewing the Government’s brazen approach to the climate crisis well, with a YouGov poll published on Monday finding that the majority of people think the government is not taking a lead on the climate.

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has argued that the bill would “improve our energy security”, however around 80% of oil produced in the North Sea is exported. Whilst the government itself has said the legislation will not cut household bills.

Reacting to the vote last night, Greenpeace UK’s political campaigner, Ami McCarthy, slammed the result as a win for the government, but a loss for the planet and everyone on it.

“Literally no-one benefits from this nonsensical, climate-wrecking Bill except the oil and gas industry and its shareholders,” said McCarthy.

“The government has failed to act in the national interest tonight and those MPs who chose not to rebel have placed themselves on the wrong side of history.

“Voters don’t want more oil and gas, they want cheap, clean renewable power and a safe and habitable planet. And this shameful dereliction of duty will come back to haunt the Conservatives at the next election.”

Climate campaign manager at Global Justice Now, Izzie McIntosh, said the bill championed “short-time profits” over the climate crisis.

“Tonight’s result is a step backwards for our environment and takes the UK further down a dangerous path of fossil fuel expansion – and for what?” asked McIntosh.

“Ministers admit these plans won’t help reduce energy bills, and the regulator says they’re unnecessary.

“So it’s all about sending a terrible political signal – that the short-term profits of the oil and gas industry are more important than dealing with the existential threat of the climate crisis.

“It’s high time for this government to stop treating all our futures like a political football and invest their time in implementing a just, green transition away from fossil fuels.”

(Image credit: UK Government / Creative Commons)

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues