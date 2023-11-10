Israel-Palestine: Majority of voters want ceasefire, poll for LFF finds

Calls have been increasing for a ceasefire, with the United Nations’ secretary general calling for an immediate ceasefire to end “epic suffering” in the Gaza Strip.

A majority of voters want a ceasefire in Gaza, a new poll for LFF has found, as the death toll continues to mount from the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas.

According to the Ministry of Health in Gaza, more than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed with over 4,000 of the dead children, and 1.5 million people have been displaced from their homes. Israel says it will continue to push ahead with its ground offensive to destroy Hamas, after 1,400 Israelis were killed in Hamas’ terrorist attack on October 7. Israel also says around 242 people have been taken hostage during the Hamas terror attack.

Calls have been increasing for a ceasefire, with the United Nations’ secretary general calling for an immediate ceasefire to end “epic suffering” in the Gaza Strip.

The heads of several major United Nations bodies on Monday made a united call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. The 18 signatories include Volker Turk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, the head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths.

Our poll found that 68% of voters want a ceasefire in Israel and Palestine, which includes 64% of Tory voters and 80% of Labour Party voters.

Just 15% of voters think that there should not be a ceasefire.

Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has thus far rejected calls for a ceasefire, preferring temporary pauses in the fighting to allow aid to get through, saying that a longer ceasefire would “only serve to benefit Hamas”. Labour leader Keir Starmer has also resisted calls for a ceasefire, saying that said that the terrorist group Hamas would be “emboldened” by a ceasefire.