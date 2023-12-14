Yet another Tory MP faces suspension in further by-election headache for Rishi Sunak

Benton was suspended as a Tory MP earlier this year after he was filmed offering to lobby ministers for a fake company in a newspaper sting.

Rishi Sunak is facing a fresh by-election headache, with a former Tory MP facing a 35-day suspension from the Commons.

Blackpool South MP Scott Benton faces being suspended after the Commons standards watchdog found he committed a “very serious breach” of lobbying rules.

Parliament’s standards committee said he had repeatedly indicated “his willingness to disregard the House’s rules”.

It said a “serious sanction” was needed, recommending he be suspended from Parliament for 35 days.

If Parliament backs the punishment, the length of the suspension could trigger a by-election in Mr Benton’s Red Wall constituency.

More to follow

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward