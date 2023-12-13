The Prime Minister must reaffirm our commitment to international human rights standards and curtail his enthusiasm for contravening our human rights’ obligations.

Alice Jeffrey is the Campaigns Officer, Unlock Democracy

This month marks the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The UDHR was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1948 and sets out the fundamental rights that all individuals are entitled to.

Its enduring influence is still felt worldwide. In Europe, many of the UDHR rights were incorporated into the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR). In 1998, the United Kingdom brought the ECHR into domestic law through the Human Rights Act.

Despite the long-lasting influence of the UDHR, we do not yet live in a world free from human rights’ abuses.

Even at home in the United Kingdom, the fight to safeguard our human rights continues. The current government shows little enthusiasm for championing these rights, choosing instead to erode our right to peaceful protest. This fundamental right, encompassing both freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, is enshrined in the UDHR. However, in the last two years, legislation that undermines our right to protest has been passed, including the Public Order Act 2023 and the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022.

Unfortunately, this government’s attacks on human rights do not stop there. The Prime Minister has pledged to push through his plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda. This is despite the UK Supreme Court ruling that asylum seekers sent to Rwanda would face a real risk of ill-treatment as a result of being returned to their country of origin, conflicting with our commitments under international human rights treaties. For some Conservative MPs even this approach is too timid; they are calling for the UK to withdraw from the ECHR.

Violating human rights or abandoning our international commitments will come at a price. Doing so will damage our hard-won reputation for upholding fundamental rights and send a signal to rogue nations that breaching international treaties and covenants is unobjectionable.

The Prime Minister must reaffirm our commitment to international human rights standards and curtail his enthusiasm for contravening our human rights’ obligations.

Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour Party must undertake to uphold human rights in the UK and champion them abroad. A good first step would be to pledge to repeal the anti-protest legislation.

Last month saw the 35th anniversary of Charter 88. Charter 88 was founded to press for wholesale democratic reform in the UK, including more robust protection of human rights. Unlock Democracy, as Charter 88’s successor, is unrelenting in pursuing that original quest.

It’s clear that the country is on our side. Recent polling conducted by Savanta revealed that more than four out of five people believe it is important to be able to challenge the Government if it violates people’s rights.

Politicians should heed the people’s views.

The United Kingdom played a major role in establishing protections for human rights after the Second World War. We can play an equally important role now, in defending them and helping to secure, for all, a future marked by dignity, equality, and respect.