Human Rights Watch says UK risks being listed as a ‘human rights abuser’

HRW have called it the most 'significant assault on human rights protections in the UK in decades’.

A leading human rights NGO has accused the Tory government of stripping away fundamental rights, in what it has called the most ‘significant assault on human rights protections in the UK in decades’.

In a further blow to the UK’s international standing, the report by Human Rights Watch (HRW) highlights a number of areas of concern, including infringements on the right to protest, the decision to send asylum seekers to Rwanda and threatening people’s access to food and housing during the cost of living crisis.

A number of concerns were raised last year by human rights organisations regarding the government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, which gave police the power to impose noise-based restrictions on protests as well as restrictions on public assemblies.

Yasmine Ahmed, UK director at Human Rights Watch was quoted by Bloomberg as saying: “From your right to protest to your ability to hold institutions to account, fundamental and hard-won rights are being systematically dismantled.”

HRW also warned that the UK could soon join the list of countries who abuse rather than protect human rights.

“The shrinking civic space is not relegated to countries far away,” said Tirana Hassan, the acting executive director of HRW. “When you come to the UK, you look at the very worrying trend we are seeing. A slew of legislation was passed last year where fundamental human rights are being challenged. The protest law is something we are deeply concerned about.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.