ITV presenter’s scathing summary of UK’s economy goes viral

An ITV news anchor has been praised for delivering a scathing assessment of the UK economy after 13 years of Tory rule, where he spoke of a ‘country going backwards’, decimated public services and one where ‘workers haven’t had a decent pay rise in 15 years’.

Presenting the News at 10 on Monday night, Tom Bradby brutally exposed the poor economic performance of the country while summarising a new report from the Resolution Foundation which found that the cost of living crisis in the UK would last until 2027 and highlighted a £8,300 gap in living standards between the UK and the rest of Europe.

After 13 years of Tory economic mismanagement, a cost of living crisis, high inflation, and low wages, Bradby didn’t hold back in his damning assessment of the state of the economy.

“Picture a country going backwards, where workers haven’t had a decent pay rise in 15 years, public services are on the verge of collapse, and the gap between rich and poor grows year on year”, he said.

“That is how Britain was described today in a bleak and damming assessment of its economy. The failure to achieve all but negligible growth has left the average worker, a simply staggering, £10,000 a year worse off, according to a leading think tank.”

“And we’re now lagging way behind countries we used to think of as equals. In Germany, middle income households are 20% richer than their peers in the UK”

“We’d be here all night if we listed the failings identified in the 290 page report. But put simply, in almost every sector, the UK is just not productive enough.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward