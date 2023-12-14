EXCLUSIVE: Voters say Conservative Party is only interested in representing the well off, poll finds

The findings come at a time when inequality continues to rise in the country.

An exclusive poll for LFF has found that a majority of voters think that the Conservative Party is only interested in representing the better-off, as inequality continues to rise and as millions up and down the country struggle to make ends meet.

Our poll, carried out by Savanta, found that a total of 67% of respondents believe that the Conservative Party is interested in representing the better-off. Only a mere 6% of voters think that the Tories are interested in representing the less well-off.

When it comes to party affiliation, even a majority of Tory party voters (57%) think that the party is more interested in representing better-off people. That figure rises to 82% among Labour Party voters, with 72% of Lib Dem voters also saying that the Tories are only interested in the better-off.

The findings come at a time when inequality continues to rise in the country, with even the Conservative think tank the Centre for Social Justice warning last week that poverty and inequality have worsened so much under the Tories, that Britain is slipping back to the social divides of the Victorian era, ‘marked by a widening gulf between mainstream society and a depressed and poverty-stricken underclass’.

The Tory party say they’re interested in levelling up and yet a Guardian investigation earlier this year revealed that Tory seats have been awarded significantly more money per person from the government’s £4bn levelling up fund than areas with similar levels of deprivation.

Meanwhile, austerity has had an adverse impact on the most deprived communities, with almost £1 in every £7 cut from public health services coming from England’s ten most deprived communities – compared to just £1 in every £46 in the country’s ten least deprived places.

