EXCLUSIVE: Voters say multiculturalism in the UK has been a success, poll finds

Despite hard-right Tory politicians like Home Secretary Suella Braverman recently claiming that multiculturalism has failed, British voters think the opposite and say it has been a success, a new poll for LFF has found.

The poll, carried out by Savanta, found that a plurality of voters-36%-say that multiculturalism has been a success, compared to 26% who say it has been a failure.

While 43% of 35-44 year olds say that multiculturalism has been a success, the figure declines to 29% among those aged 65 and over.

When it comes to party affiliation, while only 28% of Conservative Party voters say that multiculturalism has been a success, nearly half (48%) of Labour Party voters say the same. The belief that multiculturalism has been a success is highest among Lib Dem voters at 54%.

Braverman faced criticism from opposition politicians after making a speech at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) where she said multiculturalism has “failed” and claimed immigration posed an “existential challenge” to the West.

Among those criticising her comments was Labour MP Jonathan Ashworth who told BBC Question Time: “Suella Braverman referenced Leicester as a failure for multiculturalism.. In a few weeks we will be celebrating Diwali.. One of the biggest Diwali events outside India.. Then we’ll celebrate Christmas, Hannukah, Visaki, Eid.. Don’t use Leicester as a pawn in your game to become the next Tory leader.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward