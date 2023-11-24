Tory Mayor calls on James Cleverly to apologise for calling Stockton a ‘S***hole’

'Childish and unprofessional language used by Westminster politicians, who should know better, does nothing to help our plans for progress.'

Tory mayor Ben Houchen has called on Home Secretary James Cleverly to apologise after he was accused of calling Stockton North a ‘s***hole’.

Cleverly has been condemned for allegedly making the remark, which he denies, during Prime Minister’s Questions this week, after Labour MP Alex Cunningham had asked Rishi Sunak why child poverty rates in his constituency were so high.

During his question, a man’s voice can clearly be heard saying “it’s a shithole” before the PM delivers his answer.

Cunningham later told the Commons during a point of order: “During Prime Minister’s Questions today I asked the Prime Minister why 34 per cent of children in my constituency lived in poverty.

“Before the Prime Minister answered, the Home Secretary chose to add in his penny’s worth. I have contacted his office, advising him I planned to name him but sadly he’s chosen not to be in the chamber. He was seen and heard to say, ‘Because it’s a s—hole.’

“I know he is denying being the culprit, but the audio is clear. It has been checked and checked and checked again.

“There is no doubt that these comments shame the home secretary, this rotten government and the Tory Party. He is clearly unfit for his high office.”

Now Houchen, the Conservative mayor for Tees Valley, effectively called his party colleague a liar by demanding he say sorry.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “I’m not interested in excuses and I will always put our area above party politics, and it is clear to me that the home secretary should apologise for dragging Stockton’s name through the mud.

“Having made huge progress in recent years with major investment, thousands of jobs and Teesside forging a brighter future in the industries of the future including a new era of steelmaking, this type of language only furthers the outdated and inaccurate stereotypes we’ve battled for years.

“We’re a wonderful place and passionate and proud community, and people across the world are looking at the exciting future that is emerging before us – but childish and unprofessional language used by Westminster politicians, who should know better, does nothing to help our plans for progress.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward