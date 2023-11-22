Tories have wasted eye-watering £100 billion of taxpayer cash in four years on ‘crony contracts’ and ‘outrageous outgoings’

he shocking waste of money all occurred when Rishi Sunak was either Prime Minister or Chancellor and includes the £140 million on the failed Rwanda scheme and £2.3bn on the scrapped parts of HS2.

Ever keen to portray themselves as the party of sound finances, the Tories have squandered £100 billion of taxpayers’ cash in four years on ‘crony contracts’ and ‘duff deals’, a new report has found.

The report was compiled by campaign group such as Best for Britain, looking at figures since 2019, which found that just under £15 billion vanished on unused or unusable PPE, storing it and ending contracts – and up to £10,000 of furlough cash went to Koru Kids, a childcare firm in which the PM’s wife, Akshata Murty, has shares.

Naomi Smith, CEO of Best for Britain, said: “The notion that the Tories are safe with money has been blown out of the water.

“It’s disgraceful that the government continues to squander huge amounts of public money whilst so many struggle to feed their families and heat their homes.

“We can’t wait any longer for change. This fiscally inept, and morally bankrupt government must go and that’s why at the next election, Best for Britain will organise the most powerful tactical voting operation the nation has ever seen.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward