Palestine Solidarity Campaign stage Parliament sit-in during Autumn Statement

Activists held a sit-in at Parliament during Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement today, to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) led the action, which saw a group of campaigners sit down inside the Houses of Parliament and chant ‘full ceasefire now’ and ‘end the siege’, while Jeremy Hunt unveiled his plans for the economy in another room of the building.

It comes as a temporary truce has been announced between Israel and Hamas, coming into force at 10am tomorrow. The deal will see 50 hostages released by Hamas and a four-day pause in military attacks, as well as the release of 150 Palestinian prisoners.

The truce has been welcomed by many including PSC, however the group said that it was ‘not a solution’ and are demanding a permanent ceasefire.

The campaign group responded that the respite, “will not end the killing of civilians, nor will it be long enough to address the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip caused by 46 days of relentless bombing and ground attacks.

“This 4-day truce will allow some desperately needed aid to enter the Gaza Strip. This, however, will not be sufficient to even address the most urgent need. The illegal siege on Gaza must be completely lifted to allow unfettered access for food, water, fuel, and medical supplies.”

Further marches and demonstrations will take place in a bid to ‘redouble’ efforts to ‘ensure there is no return to violence’, the group stated.

https://twitter.com/PSCupdates/status/1727308632897790390

