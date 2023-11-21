Amazon faces ‘biggest ever’ global strike on Black Friday

'Unprecedented moment': Cross-border support on Black Friday Amazon walkout with action in over 30 countries

The largest day of strike action in Amazon’s thirty-year history is expected this Friday as a cross-border collaboration will see strikes and protest in over thirty countries.

Amazon workers in the UK will go on strike this Black Friday in the knowledge that industrial action will be rolling across Amazon sites in the USA, Germany and Italy, with other actions planned in over 30 countries.

More than 1,000 workers at the Coventry warehouse will walk out in the ongoing dispute over wages, which will bring their total days lost to strike action to 28 this year. While the GMB union has warned of ‘strike chaos’ and the impact on Amazon and Amazon customers during the action.

GMB union Organiser Amanda Gearing said the strike action will “ripple through” Amazon’s UK logistics and claimed Amazon bosses were, “desperate to claim it will be business as usual”.

“The truth is that this Black Friday will see the largest day of industrial disruption in Amazon’s thirty-year history,” said Gearing.

“With industrial action escalating and workers joining strike action in Europe and the USA, it’s clear that Coventry workers are inspiring Amazon workers worldwide to fight for their share of company profits.

“As a union representing thousands of Amazon workers, we can no longer in good faith watch as our members walk into unsafe workplaces and endure poverty pay.

“This is an unprecedented and historic moment, with low paid workers taking on one of the world’s most powerful corporations”.

Make Amazon Pay has brought together 80 unions in 130 countries for an international campaign for worker justice against one of the most powerful corporations in the world.

Coventry workers are demanding a salary uplift to £15 an hour and for union recognition. Since industrial action started the impact has already been felt, with their minimum rate rising to £11.80, from the initial £10.50.

GMB organiser Stuart Richards wrote on X: “The GMB Midlands members at Amazon Coventry were told there was no more money for pay. Their strike action has since won 4 pay awards and a bonus payment.

“When bosses try to union-bust and tell workers strikes have no impact on decisions, I’m not sure anyone is convinced.”

In solidarity with the strike, a demonstration will take place in Principal Place, London at noon.

Image credit: GMB / Andy Prendergast Twitter

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues