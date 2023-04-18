Amazon strike in Coventry grows momentum as 600 workers join union

Further milestone for Amazon strikers in Coventry as support continues to grow

Marking their tenth day on the picket line yesterday, Amazon workers in Coventry set another historic milestone in their campaign for fair pay as union membership reached over 600 workers.

During their first historic walkout on 25 January, around 350 workers at the Coventry warehouse took strike action in response to an ‘insulting’ 50p pay rise by Amazon.

This number has now almost doubled as GMB union reported over 600 Amazon workers at the warehouse have now joined the union, with more joining every day.

Workers at the Coventry warehouse have been downing their tools over the weekend in a three-day walkout that ends today, which will be followed by a further three-day strike on 21-23 April in an escalation of industrial action.

Strike ballots are also currently taking place at a further five Amazon depots across the Midlands in Mansfield, Coalville, Kegworth, Rugeley and Rugby.

Amanda Gearing, GMB Senior Organiser, said morale was ‘sky high’ with around 100 members out on the picket lines in Coventry on Sunday.

“Today is an historic day in an historic campaign,” reflected Gearing yesterday on day ten of the strikes.

“Amazon said it would never happen, and that only a tiny number would join industrial action over their pay rise of pennies.

“Today GMB union reaches 600 members at the Coventry site, with more joining every day.”

She added: “Morale on the picket line is sky high and these workers aren’t giving up until they get the pay justice they deserve.”

Strike action came as a response to Amazon offering workers less than a 50p rise in pay last year, with their current earnings just 8 pence above the national minimum wage, according to GMB.

Last month, Amazon presented workers with a new pay offer averaging between 1.8% and 2.5%, which union members slammed as a further ‘insult’ in the face of rising inflation.

Workers are demanding an increase of their wages from £10.50 an hour to £15 an hour from their employer, who represents one of the wealthiest companies in the world.

The union has called on the company to urgently sit down and talk pay with them, saying workers won’t back down on getting the pay recognition they deserve and warned of a ‘summer of strike chaos’ for Amazon.

Hannah Davenport is trade union reporter at Left Foot Forward

(Photo credit: Stuart Richards / Twitter)

Left Foot Forward’s trade union reporting is supported by the Barry Amiel and Norman Melburn Trust

