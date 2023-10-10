Parliament faces disruption as security guards vote to strike

'Enough is enough': House of Commons security guards face worsening work conditions

MPs, staff and visitors could face queues and disruption at Parliament after hundreds of security guards in the House of Commons have voted to take strike action.

HoC security guards are ‘angry’ at their department being ‘permanently understaffed’, which has led to new rosters telling employees that they must work more night shifts.

The PCS members voted by an overwhelming 94% in favour of strike action as the union continues ongoing negotiations with management over working conditions for the security staff, with strike dates set to be announced soon.

Workers voted with a 79% turnout, after being told to work extra night shifts due to understaffing, resulting in worsening work conditions and poor work/life balance.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said security guards are telling management that ‘enough was enough’ in the face of worsening job conditions.

“For our members on shift work, their rosters are just as important as pay,” said Serwotka. “They are angry their department is permanently understaffed, the rosters were imposed, and that their work/life balance appears to be of little or no consequence to their managers.

“”The way they have been poorly treated by their managers in recent times has contributed to the turn-out and the result of the ballot: members in the past have had their seats taken away, meaning they have to stand, often for twelve-hour shifts, wearing heavy security clothing.

“They see staff leaving or going on long term sick, and the burden of service delivery falls upon those who remain. The new rosters do not alleviate the burden. No wonder they are telling management: ‘Enough is enough’.”

A UK parliament spokesperson has said: “Parliamentary security staff are valued colleagues and we deeply regret the decision to proceed with industrial action. We remain committed to resolving outstanding concerns.”

It comes as cleaners, security guards and support staff in three major government departments started a five-day strike this week after being offered a well-below inflation pay increase of just 2.2%.

Nearly 100 PCS members employed by outsourced company ISS are walking out at the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero, Department for Business & Trade and Department for Science, Innovation & Technology until the end of October 13.

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward, focusing on trade unions and environmental issues