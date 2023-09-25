Trump praises Rishi Sunak for his net zero U-turn

It shows you how far to the right Sunak has drifted

While Rishi Sunak’s decision to U-turn on net zero policies drew criticism from within his own party as well as opposition MPs and environmental activists, his plans have received the endorsement of disgraced former US President Donald Trump.

Trump praised Sunak for being ‘smart’ in taking on ‘climate alarmists’.

Writing on his own social media platform Truth Social, he said: “Prime minister Sunak of the United Kingdom has very substantially rolled back the ridiculous “Climate Mandates” that the United States is pushing on everyone, especially itself.

“I always knew Sunak was smart, that he wasn’t going to destroy and bankrupt his nation for fake climate alarmists that don’t have a clue.”

He added: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Sunak for recognising this SCAM before it was too late!”

Despite record-breaking temperatures and extreme weather events caused by climate change, Sunak announced last week that he was watering down a number of net zero policies, including pushing back the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by five years from 2030 to 2035 as well as announcing plans to significantly weaken the plan to phase out the installation of gas boilers by 2035 and scrapping energy efficiency targets.

Sunak’s U-turns have drawn criticism not only from opposition politicians but also from within his own party. Zac Goldsmith posted on X: “I have had 00s of messages from Cons friends in govt, Parliament & around the world telling me this move by the PM vindicates my decision to noisily resign.

“I didn’t want vindication. I hoped it would add pressure on govt to prove me & others wrong. We need an election. Now.”

That a climate change denier like Trump is supportive of Sunak’s U-turn on net zero tells you all you need to know about how out of touch with reality our Prime Minister is.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

