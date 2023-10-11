EXCLUSIVE: Over 200 legal experts slam Suella Braverman’s comments on LGBT+ refugees

They have called for Braverman to "publicly retract her mischaracterisation of the law"

Over 200 legal experts have signed an open letter criticising home secretary Suella Braverman’s recent comments about LGBTIQA+ refugees. In September, Braverman suggested that the UK should not grant asylum for applicants who fear persecution as a result of being LGBTIQA+ or a woman. She also hinted that LGBTIQA+ claimants were overwhelming the UK’s asylum system.

Braverman made the comments at a meeting of the American Enterprise Institute – a right wing US based think tank. In her speech, Braverman said: “we will not be able to sustain an asylum system if, in effect, simply being gay, or a woman, and fearful of discrimination in your country of origin, is sufficient to qualify for protection”.

Now, a group of over 200 academics and lawyers who have worked with LGBTIQA+ asylum seekers have heavily criticised the remarks. They accuse Braverman of a “mischaracterisation of international refugee law” and of spreading “incorrect understandings” about it.

The signatories to the letter write: “Braverman’s mischaracterisation of the nature of international refugee law, particularly as it relates to claims for asylum founded on either the claimant being LGBTIQA+ or a woman, is laden with inaccuracies.”

They continue by adding: “The Home Secretary’s comments insinuate that people who are members of a sexual minority are not deserving of protection and are potentially overwhelming the asylum system. This is not supported by evidence. According to the Home Office’s own recent statistics, in 2022 there were 1,334 applications for asylum where sexual orientation formed part of the basis of the claim; this is the lowest number of applications for the last eight years of available data (except for 2021).”

In their letter, the signatories have called on the home secretary to “publicly retract her mischaracterisation of the law, reaffirm the UK government’s full support for LGBTIQA+ rights and the globally accepted definition of a refugee in the 1951 Convention.” They have also said that Braverman should provide additional funding and support for legal aid for LGBTIQA+ refugees, and open safe and legal routes from all countries so that LGBTIQA+ refugees can reach safety.

The letter has been signed by some of the UK’s leading legal experts and academics in the field of asylum law and its relation to LGBTIQA+ refugees. Among the signatories are Dr Alex Powell, Senior Lecturer in Law at Oxford Brookes University; Dr Raawiyah Rifath, Lecturer in Law at University of Exeter and Prof Nuno Ferreira Professor of Law at University of Sussex.

The letter and the list of signatories are published in full below.

Open letter from legal experts on Suella Braverman’s comments on LGBTIQA+ refugees

We are academics, activists, and lawyers focusing on law, migration, society, and culture, who have worked with LGBTIQA+ asylum seekers in the UK. The below signatories also include people who have lived experience of the UK asylum system. Therefore, we have an understanding of what LGBTIQA+ refugees go through in the UK and elsewhere. We were profoundly concerned about the misleading statements made by the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, in Washington DC on Tuesday 26th September 2023.

The Home Secretary’s mischaracterisation of international refugee law and of its domestic interpretation in the UK, and her spreading of incorrect understandings thereof invokes a divisive and harmful narrative. For a democracy to function properly, it is essential that the statements of members of the government are founded in legal and social realities. Unfortunately, Suella Braverman’s remarks are grounded in neither and fall far below expected standards. We do not dispute that the UK faces a crisis in its refugee status determination system, but this is not due to – as Braverman suggests – the law shifting away from ‘persecution’ to ‘discrimination’ but for the lack of safe legal routes available to those in need of safe sanctuary.

Indeed, as noted by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, there are necessary and appropriate steps such as improving decision-making processes that would enable the UK to tackle its ‘asylum backlog’. However, Braverman’s mischaracterisation of the nature of international refugee law, particularly as it relates to claims for asylum founded on either the claimant being LGBTIQA+ or a woman, is laden with inaccuracies.

Contrary to the remarks of the Home Secretary, the current understanding of what constitutes being ‘member of a particular social group’ within the context of Article 1A(2) of the 1951 Convention was established as a matter of UK Law in 1999, though the phrase had existed as part of the 1951 Convention from the outset As such, it is misleading for Braverman to argue that the ability to make asylum claims is in any sense new. Further to this, such claims are clearly anticipated under the 2002 United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees guidance.

Nobody is granted asylum based on the 1951 Convention simply because they are discriminated against, as the Home Secretary has suggested. Only those with a ‘well-founded fear of being persecuted’ on the basis of a Refugee Convention reason (race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion) can qualify for refugee protection. To suggest that being discriminated against is enough to qualify for refugee protection is incorrect and misrepresents the enormous difficulties faced by people navigating the asylum process in the UK. This is especially the case since the standard of proof for asylum claims was raised by the Nationality and Borders Act 2022.

The Home Secretary’s comments insinuate that people who are members of a sexual minority are not deserving of protection and are potentially overwhelming the asylum system. This is not supported by evidence. According to the Home Office’s own recent statistics, in 2022 there were 1,334 applications for asylum where sexual orientation formed part of the basis of the claim; this is the lowest number of applications for the last eight years of available data (except for 2021).

Undoubtedly, the Home Secretary’s comments are a very concerning mischaracterisation of the legal test for persecution. According to the Nationality and Borders Act 2022, to be relevant for the purposes of awarding asylum, persecution must be ’”sufficiently serious by its nature or repetition as to constitute a severe violation of a basic human right” or ”an accumulation of various measures” with the same effect.

From this, it should be clear that the Home Secretary’s claim that people are qualifying for asylum on the basis of discrimination alone is incorrect as a matter of law. Indeed, the Home Office’s own Asylum Policy Instruction on Sexual Orientation in Asylum Claims identifies that LGBTIQA+ people may be subject to execution, honour killings, torture, medical abuse, inhuman or degrading Treatment, physical or sexual violence, ”curative rape”, beatings and other forms of physical and psychological abuse, arbitrary detention, intimidation, mob violence, homophobic bullying, forced prostitution, and limitations on freedom of movement.

As should be apparent, this list goes far beyond mere ‘discrimination’. In light of the above concerns, we strongly urge the government to take a number of actionable steps to protect the lives and rights of LGBTIQA+ refugees and asylum seekers:

Firstly, we call on the Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, to publicly retract her mischaracterisation of the law, reaffirm the UK government’s full support for LGBTIQA+ rights and the globally accepted definition of a refugee in the 1951 Convention.

Secondly, we urge the government to begin to take serious steps to address the real, systemic issues that undermine the UK asylum system, such as the serious lack of access to legal aid advice, the legal incoherence brought about by the piecemeal implementation of the Illegal Migration Act 2023, the lack of safe legal (from a domestic law perspective) routes to claiming asylum in the UK, and the growing backlog of UK asylum claims. This should involve increasing funding and support towards legal aid specifically tailored for LGBTIQA+ asylum seekers.

Thirdly, we ask the government to streamline asylum procedures by reducing bureaucratic hurdles and delays in the asylum process by establishing a dedicated unit within the Home Office for managing SOGIE (Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression) claims. This should involve creating a unit staffed with individuals trained in sexual and gender equality, diversity and inclusion as well as in the specific challenges faced by this population.

Lastly, safe legal routes for applicants from all (rather than a select few) countries should be opened to make it more accessible for LGBTIQA+ individuals to access the safety and support they need. This could involve expediting family reunification processes and revising visa requirements as well as enabling applications from outside the UK for designated humanitarian visas.

In conclusion, the misinformation propagated by the Home Secretary not only misrepresents the legal framework governing asylum in the UK, but also poses a direct threat to the safety, dignity, and human rights of LGBTIQA+ asylum seekers and refugees. As academics and activists working with this population, we call on the government for immediate corrective action to safeguard the wellbeing of these communities.

