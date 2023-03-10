Suella Braverman roasted over false claim 100 million refugees ‘are coming here’

FullFact has looked into Braverman’s claim and says that there is no data to suggest 100 million displaced people are ‘coming to the UK’.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been roasted for falsely claiming that 100 million refugees could come to the UK under its current laws.

Introducing the government’s new Illegal Migration Bill on Tuesday, the Home Secretary claimed 100 million people around the world “could qualify for protection” under current UK laws. The 100 million figure is based on the UN High Commissioner for Refugees’ (UNHCR) estimate of the global number of forcibly displaced people.

Braverman told Parliament that the 100 million forcibly displaced people are “coming here”.

Her claims were immediately condemned, with Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid taking the Home Secretary to task: “You say there are 100 million people displaced around the world and likely billions more eager to come here if possible,” Reid said. “On what planet is that likely and how is that not inflammatory language.”

Fact checking website FullFact has looked into Braverman’s claim and says that there is no data to suggest 100 million displaced people are ‘coming to the UK’.

FullFact wrote: “While it is true that an increasing number of people are attempting to claim asylum in the UK, there’s no data to suggest that 100 million people, or even the majority of those defined as “forcibly displaced” by the UN, are attempting to reach the UK.

“We asked the UNHCR about Ms Braverman’s claim, which told us that the majority of forcibly displaced people remain within their own country, while an estimated 69% of refugees and asylum seekers who do leave their country stay in countries which neighbour their own.

“At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak claimed that the 100 million figure “illustrates the scale of the global migration crisis”.

“However, the majority of people included in the 100 million figure (around 60 million) are internally displaced, meaning they have been forced to flee or leave their homes, but have not left their country.”

The Refugee Council also condemned Braverman’s remarks. Jon Featonby, chief policy analyst, said: “It’s an unhelpful suggestion that millions could come to the UK.

“It simply doesn’t reflect that reality that the vast majority displaced from their homes stay within the country.”

The expert added: “It is vital as the debate continues it is informed by fact and reality rather than assumptions that don’t reflect lived experience.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

